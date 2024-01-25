U-20 Soca Warriors friendly vs Jamaica shifted to UTT, O’Meara

TT’s under-20 men’s football team’s friendly against Jamaica has been shifted from the St James Police Barracks to UTT’s O’Meara campus. The match will kick off at 4 pm on Thursday and forms part of TT’s preparations for next month’s Concacaf championship qualifiers.

On Tuesday, the TT Football Association (TTFA) confirmed the Barracks as the venue for the first friendly, with TT also set to meet Jamaica at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on February 1. On Wednesday evening, though, TTFA technical director Anton Corneal confirmed the change to the O’Meara venue. He said the Caribbean rivals wanted to utilise “a better playing surface” for their friendly duel.

Corneal also confirmed another friendly encounter for Jamaica, who will suit up against TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one outfit Police FC in Malabar from 4 pm on Sunday. Police have a host of players with Soca Warriors experience, including brothers Alvin and Joevin Jones and former TT skipper Khaleem Hyland. Police are currently second on the 11-team TTPFL table with 18 points — three points behind leaders AC PoS.

TT, coached by Brian Haynes, are in Group D of the Concacaf qualifiers alongside Canada, Dominica and St Vincent and the Grenadines.