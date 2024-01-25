Trinidad and Tobago like Hickory Dickory Dock

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE EDITOR: I write with a heavy heart as the timeless nursery rhyme Hickory Dickory Dock takes on a sombre relevance in the context of current events in TT. The mouse going up the clock seems to symbolise a critical moment in the nation's history, with the clock striking one marking a turning point that demands our immediate attention.

Under the leadership of Keith Rowley and the PNM government, TT faces a distressing reality characterised by rising crime rates, deepening poverty, growing inequality, and a sense of injustice and deception among the populace. The very foundations of the nation appear to be under strain.

It is imperative to address these pressing issues that are eroding the social fabric of our beloved country. The call for change and accountability is not merely a political stance but a reflection of the genuine concerns of the people who are witnessing the detrimental impact of these challenges on their daily lives.

In facing these difficulties, it is crucial for leaders to engage in open and honest dialogue with the citizens, actively seek solutions to crime, implement measures to alleviate poverty and promote a more equitable society. The path forward requires a united effort to bring about positive change.

As a concerned citizen, I implore the leadership to listen to the voices of the people and work towards rebuilding the trust that has been strained. TT deserves a future free from the shadows of crime and inequality, and it is my hope that the mouse going up the clock serves as a symbolic reminder that timely actions are needed to prevent further distress or call early general elections and let the people of TT decide their future going forward.

CURTIS ANTHONY OBRADY

Arima