Towards brighter future for China-Trinidad and Tobago relations

Fang Qiu -

His Excellency FANG QIU,

Ambassador Extraordinary

and Plenipotentiary of the

People's Republic of China

to Trinidad and Tobago

AS THE wheel of history turns to 2024, the world eagerly looks forward to a promising and hopeful new year while reflecting on the bygone 2023. It was a year where the international community made significant strides out of the pandemic's shadows, returning to the path of economic recovery and development.

Sadly, however, challenges persist with conflicts erupting in various parts around the globe, and people in some regions are still enduring hardships such as war and hunger. Faced with this epochal question, “Where is humanity headed?” China has answered through its actions – building a community with a shared future for mankind across borders and cultures alike.

It was highlighted in the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs of China in December 2023, that building a community with a shared future for mankind is the core concept of Xi Jinping's Thought on Diplomacy. It represents China's vision of the type of world it aspires to build and the means to achieve it. This concept aligns with the common aspirations of people in all countries, points towards the progress of world civilisations, and serves as the noble goal of China's diplomacy in the new era.

Over the past decade and since its inception, the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind morphed from a Chinese initiative to an international consensus. It has evolved from a promising vision to substantive actions, and from a conceptual proposition to a scientific system, serving as an inspiring symbol guiding the progress of the era.

This idea aims to create a world that is open, inclusive, clean and beautiful while enjoying lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity. The approach involves promoting global governance through extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, with guiding principles such as applying the common values of humanity and building a new type of international relations.

Strategic guidance comes from implementing the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilisation Initiative, with high-quality Belt and Road co-operation serving as the platform for action. On this basis, we seek to unite nations in overcoming challenges and fostering shared prosperity, leading the way towards a promising future characterised by peace, security and advancement for our global community.

Given the multitude of critical issues and obstacles confronting the world currently, a noteworthy result of the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs is the push for a balanced and organised multipolar global environment as well as the advancement of a universally advantageous and comprehensive economic globalisation. This will contribute to fostering mutual understanding, co-operation and sustainable development among nations, ultimately promoting a shared future for mankind.

It means that all countries, regardless of their size, are treated as equals. Hegemonism and power politics are rejected, ensuring that international affairs are not dominated by only a handful of countries but rather promotes true democracy in international relations.

To maintain stability and positive development in the move towards increased multipolarity, it is crucial for all parties to uphold the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, respect universally acknowledged norms governing international relations, and genuinely embrace multilateralism.

By doing so we can achieve a world where co-operation is prioritised over conflict, where dignity and respect are valued, and where the collective well-being of humanity is placed at the forefront of global decision-making.

To this end, a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation is a prerequisite for building a community with a shared future for mankind. It addresses the basic requirements of all nations, particularly developing nations, and effectively tackles the disparities in development arising from how resources are distributed globally.

It is crucial to firmly resist efforts to reverse globalisation and manipulate the notion of security, reject all types of unilateralism and protectionism, vigorously advocate for trade and investment liberalisation and simplification, address the structural issues that impede the healthy growth of the global economy, and ensure that economic globalisation becomes more open, inclusive, balanced and advantageous for everyone.

As noted by President Xi Jinping in his 2024 New Year address, “We Chinese are keenly aware of what peace means. We will work closely with the international community for the common good of humanity, build a community with a shared future for mankind, and make the world a better place for all.”

Focused on the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind, China is committed to bringing new opportunities to the world through its modernisation achievements.

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Trinidad and Tobago this year, we are reminded of our long history of exchanges and co-operation, which has served as a model for equal interaction among nations, regardless of their size.

China fully supports TT's independent development strategy and the chosen path that aligns with its national conditions, making it a vivid embodiment of China's practice of responsible major-country diplomacy and we remain committed to upholding this support in the future as well.

China firmly believes that countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including TT, have the right and ability to independently choose their co-operation partners, without tolerating any external interference or obstruction.

For half-century and more, China has been fully dedicated to achieving common development and mutual prosperity with TT. Both nations have maintained strong high-level ties, continuously deepened strategic alignment, and achieved mutually beneficial co-operation. I am proud of all our achievements.

TT, the first English-speaking Caribbean country to join the Belt and Road Initiative, has recently inaugurated the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, jointly built by our two countries. This flagship project will inject strong momentum into TT's economic diversification transformation and long-term sustainable development in various fields, including infrastructure development, energy, agriculture, manufacturing and distribution.

China is firmly committed to ensuring that the fruits of development benefit the people. In our relations with TT, we have always prioritised a people-centred approach, promoting co-operation in various fields according to the needs of the population.

Currently, the two countries are working on completing the TT Forensic Science Centre, aimed at assisting TT in strengthening its law enforcement capabilities and continuously improving the welfare and safety of its citizenry. This is just another of the many collaborative projects between China and TT.

China is looking forward to another 50 years of diplomatic ties as a new start to enhance the comprehensive collaborations with TT. We are committed to being good friends and partners who stand together through thick and thin, working together to create a beautiful future for the shared future of our China-Trinidad and Tobago community.