Thank you, St James Hospital

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: For most of my adult life I have been a critic, a harsh critic of various governments. However, just over two weeks ago, on a Monday, I started swimming therapy for the elderly and apparently passed out and started to drown. I was fished out and taken to the St James Hospital. I did not awaken until the Wednesday and apparently was ranting and swearing. I was not aware of this!

The treatment was excellent notwithstanding my behaviour and I was released on the Thursday. I am at home now regaining my strength.

I wish to acknowledge the excellent treatment I received, and state my appreciation for this.

Many thanks to all who helped while I was there.

PETER O'CONNOR

Cascade