Suspect in Barrackpore murder believed hiding in Guyana

Antonio Maickchand who was beaten to death at a bar in Barrackpore in November.

THE suspect in the beating death of Antonio "Russian" Manickchand, 25, in November outside a bar in Barrackpore is believed to have fled the country before police had a chance to arrest him.

Both police sources and Manickchand's relatives believe the suspect who is from Kanhai Trace North, is hiding in Guyana.

The suspect's relatives reported him missing to Barrackpore police since November, while Manickchand was still hospitalised. He died on November 28.

On Thursday, his bereaved mother Cassie Manickchand, said she was concerned that the suspect who is known to the Manickchand family, may have fled to South America.

"I am frustrated. I want him to pay for what he did. I do not know what to do again," she cried.

"From Guyana, he could go to many other countries. It is two months and none of his relatives came to us with any information. All I want is for the police to arrest him. How long is he going to hide?"

The attack happened at around 11.50 pm on November 18, at Kanhai Trace North and was captured on CCTV.

Days later, on November 28, Manickchand died at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Reports are Manickchand was liming with other people when the suspect walked up and hit him on the head with a piece of iron.

The first blow to the head made a cracking sound and Manickchand immediately lost consciousness.

Although Manickchand fell and was motionless on the ground, the attacker continued to hit him before running off. Manickchand's mother was nearby, and his father Lucky Manickchand was inside the bar playing cards. He was taken to hospital and died without ever regaining consciousness.

Manickchand's funeral took place on December 6.

"The next time you will see me bawling and crying like I did for my son would be when the police hold this man for murdering him," Cassie told Newsday.

She thanked the TTPS' victims and witness support unit for offering the family counselling. She said she and her husband had taken the offer and were met and counselled by a "very nice lady" whose name she could not recall.

Cassie renewed calls for anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts to alert the authorities. Barrackpore and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region III police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect can call the Barrackpore police station at 654-0609, the HBI at 652-0495, or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.