SSCL Star of the Week

Hillview College batsman Andre Suglal plays a shot during the SSCL Premiership Round Two match, on January 23, at Honeymoon Park, Tunapuna, - Photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

Newsday continues to highlight the future of cricket in TT. Every week, a player in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership 50-over competition will be selected and profiled as the SSCL Star of the Week.

It was a close call to determine the star of the week for round two, but for his match-winning century, Hillview College opener Andre Suglal has been chosen.

Suglal cracked 113 off 104 balls on Tuesday, a knock which included 15 fours and one six. His innings helped Hillview post a formidable 334/6 in 50 overs, before bowling out El Dorado East Secondary for 118 in 36.2 overs to win by 216 runs.

Suglal, who is from the community of Brazil, was selected as the star of the week just ahead of round one winner Jaden Joseph of Presentation College, Chaguanas and Princes Town West Secondary’s Josiah Caramally. Joseph struck his second consecutive century with an innings of 111 and Caramally snatched the only five-wicket haul of round two with figures of 5/35. Newsday spoke to Suglal after his achievement in round two.

Name: Andre Suglal

Age: 18

Form: Upper Six

Residence: Brazil

Batting Style: Left-handed

batsman

Bowling Style: Right-arm

off spinner

Favourite Cricketers: Darren

Bravo, Quinton de Kock

Star Performance: 113 runs

Q: How would you rate this innings among your other cricket achievements?

A: This knock was a special one for me personally. It was a long coming and I guess the time was right. In terms of comparison to other achievements, it’s definitely up there. I really enjoyed the way in which I struck the ball and maintained focus through the different phases of the innings. Moving forward, it will be used as a blueprint for further success.

How much confidence does this win give Hillview?

Well after our loss in the first game, we knew that we needed to win and win big in this encounter so playing and getting maximum points meant a whole lot to the team. It was good that we were able to achieve this and it will also give us that momentum and good energy going ahead into the season.

When you got into the 90s were you nervous? What did you do to stay calm?

I didn’t know exactly when I got into the 90s, maybe that helped a lot with keeping the nerves away but at the latter part of my innings it was about playing the match situation and doing what the team required of me. I knew the 100 would come eventually.

Your school has a rich cricket history, winning titles consistently. Does the team ever feel pressured to keep the tradition alive at Hillview?

I would be lying if I said we don’t feel pressured. When you look at what Hillview’s cricket teams have achieved in the past, the standard is high. Supporters continue to have high expectations for us and this is good. We use it as motivation to train hard and give our best every game.

What is the strength of Hillview this year?

I think the strength is really in our hunger for success as a team. Our squad is quite young, but at the same time well rounded in terms of batters and bowlers. We know that once we function as a unit we will perform well and be top contenders in this year’s competition.

What areas of your game have you been working on?

In training, I’ve been working on getting the simple things right especially in my batting. I have worked a lot on making sure I’m well-balanced at the crease before delivery and watching the ball all the way onto the bat. I know that once I continue to get the basics right in each aspect of my game I will become more and more consistent. Consistency is key. Another key is fitness, so I’ve continued to put work into this as well.