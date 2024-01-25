South West bundled out for 27 in Interzone cricket

SOUTH West were skittled out for 27 against South when the TT Cricket Board Interzone 50-over Under-15 tournament bowled off on Wednesday.

At the NMO Cricket Ground, South West batsmen struggled at the crease as no batsman got into doubles figures. Extras contributed the most number of runs to the South West total with 13.

Arion Mohammed did most of the damage, grabbing 5/14 in six overs and Aaden Owen took 3/11 in six overs.

In reply, South got to 28/2 in 7.3 overs with Roberto Badree hitting 11 not out.

Fareed Bann was the only wicket-taker for South West with 2/20 in 3.3 overs.

In other matches, Central got past South East by nine runs, North East whipped Tobago by 132 runs and East defeated North by 36 runs.

Summarised Scores:

SOUTH WEST 27 (14.3 overs) (Arion Mohammed 5/14, Aaden Owen 3/11) vs SOUTH 28/2 (7.3 overs) (Roberto Badree 11 not out, Fareed Bann 2/20). South won by eight wickets.

CENTRAL 172/7 (50 overs) (Zakariyya Mohammed 63 not out, Raed Ali Khan 35; Zane Maraj 2/28, Zion Phillip 2/41) vs SOUTH EAST 163 (39.1 overs) (Z Maraj 79; K Hill Thomas 5/14, Reyad Jerome 2/23). Central won by nine runs.

NORTH EAST 213 (29.4 overs) (T Richards 107, N Manniram 24; K Richards 4/38, A Noel 3/39) vs TOBAGO 81 (28.3 overs) (S James 16, D Chaitram 4/11). North East won by 132 runs.

EAST 132 (42.1 overs) (Z Daniel 21, Z Khan 2/15, A Lukur 2/31, J Nicholls 2/24) vs NORTH ZONE 96 (35.4 overs) (D Guerra 13; T Ramroop 4/28, Z Daniel 3/14). East won by 36 runs.