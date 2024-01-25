Road works more than fixing potholes

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Maintaining a robust transport system goes beyond constructing new roads and fixing potholes. It involves strategic road design to ensure safe travel at designated speed limits and proper drainage to prevent water accumulation. The recent efforts by the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) in repairing safety railings along roads are commendable. However, a seasonal approach to addressing damage, allowing sections to deteriorate before repairs, results in unsightly conditions resembling a shantytown.

A more effective strategy would be proactive maintenance, addressing damage promptly to prevent escalation. The current practice may not align with the principle of "doing the right thing to get the right things done." Moreover, it prompts questions about the funding source for these repairs. If taxpayer money is utilised, exploring avenues to hold responsible parties accountable, such as insurance claims for damage caused by drivers, could be a beneficial initiative.

Incorporating a system where the government seeks compensation from insurance companies for damage to public property caused by vehicular incidents could serve dual purposes. Firstly, it ensures that those responsible bear the financial burden, promoting careful driving and responsibility. Secondly, it creates a sustainable funding stream for public infrastructure maintenance, lessening the burden on taxpayers.

By adopting a proactive approach to maintenance, exploring compensation avenues, and aligning actions with the principle of accountability, the government can not only enhance the aesthetics and safety of public spaces but also influence better and more responsible driving behaviour. Encouraging people to be financially responsible for their actions promotes a culture of accountability and, ultimately, contributes to a more efficient and well-maintained transport system.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings