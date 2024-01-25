PTSC opens online survey on timeliness, reliability of services

Commuters board a PTSC bus on the San Fernando to Port of Spain route at the King’s Wharf terminal in San Fernando. -Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) is inviting the public to do an online survey to guide decision-making for improved services.

On its website – ptsc.co.tt – the three-part survey asks how often one's service of choice is delayed or missed, as well as to rate the PTSC's reliability.

There are also questions about the quality of customer service at information and ticket booths, the cleanliness of bus terminals, the quality of Wi-Fi and the drivers' attitudes.

In addition, it asks if people would like to see routes and fares more digitalised and if users would agree to an increase in route fares.

There is no listed end date for the survey.