Pierre (5/37) wrecks Merry Boys in Red Force warm-up

Spinner Khary Pierre. PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20 -

LEFT-ARM spinner Khary Pierre bagged a five-wicket haul in a TT Red Force practice match against Merry Boys Sports Club at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Wednesday. The three-day match was scheduled to be completed on Thursday, but the teams decided to end the match after day two.

Pierre snatched 5/37 in his ten overs to limit Merry Boys to 114/9 at stumps, trailing Red Force by 214 runs on first innings. Pierre ran through the Merry Boys middle order after the Diego Martin-based team were in a fairly comfortable position on 66/1.

Veteran opener Mario Belcon made 42 off 45 balls and Mikkel Govia struck 24 batting at number three. No other batsman crossed 20 as Pierre and medium pacer Tion Webster (2/35) restricted Merry Boys.

Earlier in the day, Red Force posted 328/5 in their first innings declared after resuming the day on 257 without loss.

Vikash Mohan, who hit 130 not out off 188 balls, retired before play began on day two. Cephas Cooper, unbeaten on 113 overnight, added five more runs yesterday before retiring for 118 not out off 218 deliveries. He struck 17 fours and one six.

Wickets started to fall quickly with only Jyd Goolie asserting himself.

Goolie scored freely, lashing four fours and two sixes in his innings of 41 off 36 balls.

Spinner Govia ended as the best bowler for Merry Boys with figures of 3/90 in 25 overs.

Red Force are preparing for the 2024 West Indies Four-Day Championships. TT will play Guyana Harpy Eagles in their opening match from February 7 in St Kitts.

Summarised Scores:

TT RED FORCE 328/5 dec. (Vikash Mohan 130 not out, Cephas Cooper 113 not out, Jyd Goolie 41; Mikkel Govia 3/90) vs MERRY BOYS 114/9 (Mario Belcon 42, M Govia 24; Khary Pierre 5/37, Tion Webster 2/35). Match Drawn.