PBR protests over fatal police-involved shooting

- File photo

Several PTSC buses were forced to stop and turn around to avoid burning debris on the Priority Bus Route, near the squatting community of Bangladesh in St Joseph on Thursday night.

Information reaching the newsroom was that some residents threw debris on the bus route which they then lit as they protested against an alleged fatal police -involved shooting which took place hours earlier.

Newsday was told that maxi taxis heading east diverted off Farm Road to the Eastern Main Road, before returning to the PBR at Curepe Junction.

The debris was lit within a short distance from the St Joseph Police Station.