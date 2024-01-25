No arrest yet for policeman's murder

Deceased PC Ravindra Harrinarine.

INVESTIGATIONS into the murder of Traffic and Highway Patrol officer Ravindra Harrinarine remain open but no arrests have been made.

Harrinarine's funeral took place on January 23 and included a police guard of honour as it made its way to the Caroni cremation site for final rites.

Harrinarine was shot dead next to his car which was parked along Bassie Street, Spring Village, Valsayn. At the time, he was with an unidentified woman. The shooting took place at 9.15 pm on January 18.

Reports say three armed men approached the vehicle and opened fire. Harrinarine returned fire; however, he sustained fatal injuries. CCTV footage of the incident shows Harrinarine in a shootout with another man near a parked car and a woman is seen running off shortly before the men start shooting at each other. His TTPS-issued pistol was stolen following the shooting.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II collected 15 spent 9 mm shells when they visited the scene.

Following his murder, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher said there was nothing to indicate the shooting was linked to Harrinarine’s job.

Since his murder, the initial reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased from $20,000 to $50,000.

The reward is being paid by Crime Stoppers Trinidad and Tobago, which has partnered with the Police Social and Welfare Association.

The Prime Minister offered his condolences while speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing at Whitehall in January.

He said Harrinarine was killed because “in our society, there are people for whom that is a job.

"I can't stop asking, where did these people come from? They didn't just suddenly arrive. They were born and nurtured here, except for the few South Americans who might come in now and then. These are home-grown people, and that says a lot about a lot of homes in this county."