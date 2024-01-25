Lindell Sween shines as U-20 Soca Warriors beat Jamaica 3-2 in friendly

TT’s Jlon Matthews (R) goes around Jamaica’s Rolando Barrett during Under-20 practice match at the UTT O’meara on Thursday, in Arima. - DANIEL PRENTICE

STRIKER Lindell Sween proved to be a handful for the Jamaica defenders, as he led Trinidad and Tobago to a 3-2 win in an Under-20 football friendly at the University of TT, O’Meara Campus on Thursday.

The match was used by TT as preparation for the Concacaf Under-20 Championship qualifiers next month.

Sween, one of the standout players in the Secondary Schools Football League last year, showed his quality during the first half with skills and passes that troubled the Jamaica players.

It was no surprise that Sween gave TT the lead in the 13th minute. Michael Chaves won the ball from a Jamaican defender and then picked out Sween in the 18-yard box. Sween made a sharp turn and fired a powerful shot past Jamaica goal-keeper Joshua Grant at the near post.

TT looked more menacing attacking in the first half and took a deserving 2-0 lead. Following a short corner, Levi Jones flicked the ball into the net in the 20th minute as TT doubled their advantage.

Jamaica’s chances on the TT goal were limited in the first half, but they had a few bright moments. In the 40th minute, Jahmani Bell pulled a goal back for Jamaica with a well-taken strike. Rolando Barrett picked out Bell with a cross and the latter converted with a side-footed volley as TT’s lead was cut in half at the break.

TT lost some of their attacking flair in the second half as Sween was substituted at half-time.

However, TT restored their two-goal cushion when Michael Chaves scored a penalty in the 58th minute.

Jamaica started to control possession, but most of it was in the middle of the park. They were rewarded in the 81st minute though as substitute Demarion Harris did well to find the back of the net after receiving a bouncing through ball.

Both teams made multiple substitutions in the second half, especially TT. Jamaica pressed for the equaliser, but TT held on for the win.

TT and Jamaica will play each other again on February 1 in another friendly at Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima at 4 pm.