Kangaloo to President's Medal winners: Give back to TT – become teachers or police officers

SMART PEOPLE: President's Medal winners for excellence in SEA, CSEC, CAPE and NEC exams for 2021 and 2022, with President Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia on Wednesday at President's House, St Ann's. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG - Faith Ayoung

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo is calling on President’s Medal award recipients to consider becoming teachers or police officers as a means of “giving back” to their community and country.

She made this suggestion after presenting the awards to people who topped the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and National Examinations Council (NEC) exams between 2021 and 2022.

Congratulating the 13 awardees who ranged in age from 12 to 50, Kangaloo said it was fitting they received their award on the International Day of Education and described them as “wise investors.”

“You put in the resources of your time and hard work, and sacrificed sleep and fun with your friends, in order to reap a most magnificent reward.” She said just as they invested in their education, the country has also invested in them.

Kangaloo called on them to remember this and give back to TT whenever the opportunity arises, adding the nation will be grateful.

“Whatever the means by which you do it, I urge you always to ask yourselves, how best you can contribute to the upliftment of others in your community and country.” She said some of the recipients were members of civic organisations and would have seen the value of service to others.

“Consider joining similar or other civic organisations. Consider joining the teaching or the police service. Give back and make your impact on our society.”

She praised their perseverance as she noted they would have achieved their success amid the challenges caused by the pandemic.

“Over the roar of the disruptions of the pandemic, you heard the call of your dreams. You kept that call alive, put your shoulders to the wheel, and you not only overcame the challenges of the pandemic, but you excelled.”

Kangaloo was pleased top performing students in technical and vocational areas of study were also awarded the President’s medal.

“This, to me, is an acknowledgement that our education system recognises and is committed to highlighting and rewarding achievements in areas that transcend the traditional areas of academia.”

Kangaloo said children should be exposed to “a well-balanced diet of academics, sport, civics, values and morals” so they can be prepared for all of life’s journeys.

Many of the students and educators at the event echoed similar sentiments as they noted the importance of a well-rounded education and a strong support network.

School principals Nirmala Mayrhoo and Keshmanie Dhaniram-Gosine said they have always emphasised the importance of this to parents.

Mayrhoo of Avocat Vedic Primary, and Dhaniram-Gosine of Gandhi Memorial Vedic Primary, said it helps to maintain balance, relieve stress and teaches the child the importance of adding value to the community.

Naparima College graduate Niall Hosein, who is now on a full scholarship at the University of Pennsylvania, urged students to believe in themselves.

He said despite his parent’s positive encouragement, he never thought he would be this successful at school.

“My mom and dad would tell me every morning, ‘you're going to win the President's medal’ but never in a million years would I have guessed that I would have won.”

Law student Nikeesha Nancoo who attended Lakshmi Girls Hindu College, said she never expected the award but was thankful for her support network and dedicated her award to them.

“I was supported by a really strong network of people, so I'm just really grateful. I didn't really expect it. I just studied hard and it just came along. So this is for everyone who supported me.”

Lisa Allen-Agostini, 50, the oldest recipient, studied sewing at the MIC Institute of Technology and graduated top of her class.

She said she felt she was finally fulfilling her potential after failing to do so during “a chaotic” childhood.

“I went to Bishop Anstey High School and I went on to get a good degree at university, but I did not accomplish what I was meant to. I know I was doing all the wrong things. This is God restoring,” said Allen-Agostini.

AWARDEES:

Kirsten Ramcharan (Gold) – SEA, 2021

Chaya Mc Intosh (Silver) – SEA, 2021

Vineetha Kattamanchi (Silver) – SEA, 2021

Anushka Singh (Gold) – SEA, 2022

Christopher Akow (Silver) – SEA, 2022

Neran Mahadeosingh – CSEC, 2021

Kesham T Rampersad – CSEC, 2022

Niall Hosein – CAPE, 2021

Nikeesha Nancoo – CAPE, 2021

Saira Mohammed – CAPE, 2022

Makaya Huggins – CAPE, 2022

Sarah Khan – NEC, 2021

Lisa Allen-Agostini – NEC, 2022