Ignoring violence?

-

Jerome Teelucksingh

VIOLENCE existed in the earliest societies. In the 20th century, millions died during both world wars. Now ask yourself: could this unnecessary violence be prevented, and how many of its victims were male?

The fifth global observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Men and Boys (IDEVAMB) comes on January 31. The theme for this year is: Providing Help, Healing and Hope.

This special day is not on the UN calendar, but such a day is needed in our violent world.

Unfortunately, some people accept violence against men and boys as normal, while the rest of us have become desensitised to violence.

It is frightening to believe that for many people it is difficult to distinguish among violence, punishment and discipline. Many boys are physically and emotionally abused in homes and schools. Parents and teachers often use violence to create discipline. It seems contradictory that violence is often used to justify or end violence.

The boy who is whipped and beaten to be studious, disciplined, or well-mannered will be more likely to mature into a traumatised, dysfunctional adult who will also commit violence because he sees it as normal and natural.

During the past decade, the world’s headlines occasionally highlighted the sexual abuse of boys within the RC Church. In 2020, another can of worms was opened as the world was shocked to learn of boys who were sexually abused in the Boy Scouts of America. They were robbed of their innocence and stripped of their dignity.

The perpetrators of such depraved acts against innocent boys will never realise that they have created a generation of incomplete, hurting and unfinished men. No amount of financial compensation to the victims can restore them. These traumatised boys and humiliated men will face an uphill struggle, as some will develop addictions and others will try to untangle their sexuality.

The Boy Scouts and the RC Church are two organisations. What about abuse in orphanages and schools? Even the traditional place of safety, the home, has always been a breeding ground for abuse and violence. Educational institutions have become traumatic arenas for emasculation and abuse.

Our boys face a multitude of negativity – bullying, peer pressure and a torrent of verbal, emotional and physical abuse. The innocent minds of boys become warped as they are constantly embarrassed, humiliated and condemned.

They later graduate with certificates, degrees, diplomas, but also damaged psyches.

Those boys and men who are victims of violence and abuse become emotionally challenged. Those who are emasculated and abused, and do not obtain therapy, will suffer from addictions as they attempt to erase horrible memories.

Additionally, the abused are also psychologically challenged as they grapple with low self-esteem and suicidal thoughts. These are "disabilities" that we have learnt to accept, but we are not dealing with their origins, which are preventable.

Violence is regularly used to empower, intimidate, control and destroy. Who can guarantee that there will be no violence in prisons and correctional institutions? There is no need for case studies or research.

It is a reality that imprisoned men who are raped and beaten will display aggressiveness, become suicidal, seek revenge and perpetuate the culture of violence. Men in these dehumanising conditions will obviously not be able to cope in a normal society. This abuse, during incarceration, certainly contributes to recidivism.

Who can provide accurate statistics for the boys and men who are unwilling participants of human trafficking? Or the many child soldiers who are denied basic human rights and have lost their lives in senseless wars?

It is difficult to end the cycles of violence. In our violent world there is need to provide healing, words of hope and to act to help those men in distress. In many countries there is an absence of data on the male victims of domestic abuse or violence.

Additionally, in the Caribbean there is a glaring absence of safe houses or centres for male victims of sexual and physical abuse. In countries as the US, many men are forced to serve in the military, while others face violence in their workplaces.

Healthy and properly nurtured boys will allow for improved interaction with other boys, men and females. This nurturing will be a major step to create a society that is not dysfunctional. On January 31, let us help and heal those who are victims of violence. Let us give hope to those on the path of healing and search for solutions to end all forms of violence against males and the rest of humanity.