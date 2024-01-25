FIFA says, Trinidad and Tobago FA statutes in compliance

Chairman of the FIFA-appointed Trinidad and Tobago Football Association's normalisation committee Robery Hadad. - File photo by Roger Jacob

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is one step closer to regaining full control of its daily affairs, according to a FIFA statement on January 24.

An email sent to TTFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad from FIFA’s chief member association officer Kenny Jean-Marie said the local association’s statutes now “fully complies with the requirements and standards of FIFA and Concacaf and is therefore endorsed by both entities.”

A revision of TTFA’s statutes, to bring it in line with those of the sport’s global governing body, was one of the key objectives set out by FIFA when it suspended the TTFA in March 2020 due to its “grave violations of the FIFA Statutes.”

The revised TTFA statutes, the email said, came as a result of a “thorough consultation process in which members of the TTFA were closely involved and invited to provide their comments.”

It added that all the comments and feedback derived from these consultations “were diligently analysed and taken into consideration” during the revision process.

The latest version of TTFA’s statutes will be submitted to its members for approval at an emergency general meeting (EGM) on January 28.

The FIFA statement reassured that the long-awaited election of a new TTFA executive committee at the EGM, can only go on “once the TTFA statutes (and other regulations where necessary) have been revised and brought in line with the FIFA Statutes and requirements.”

At this crucial EGM, which will determine the future of the TTFA executive, a delegation of FIFA and Concacaf will be present “as observers.”

TTFA’s suspension in 2020 was prompted by the former leadership of the TTFA lodging a claim before a local court in Trinidad and Tobago in order to contest the decision of the FIFA Council to appoint a normalisation committee for the TTFA.

FIFA said that, “This course of action was in direct breach of article 59 of the FIFA Statutes, which expressly prohibits recourse to ordinary courts unless specifically provided for in the FIFA regulations.”

In March 2020, the Bureau of the FIFA Council removed the then-TTFA executive and appointed a normalisation committee after they found extremely low overall financial management methods, combined with a massive debt and a very real risk of insolvency and illiquidity.

Besides a revision of its statutes, the normalisation committee was also given authority to establish a debt repayment plan that is implementable by the TTFA. This process has also already been put into action.