Fall of a samaan tree

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: A samaan or monkey pod tree can live for between 80 to 100 years.

For decades, there was a thriving samaan tree at the corner of the Priority Bus Route and Gordon Street Extension, in Mt Lambert/Mt Hope.

The land on which the tree stood was recently purchased by a developer. The land was cleared but the samaan tree remained.

Everyone was hopeful that it would be incorporated into the new development because it was in a corner, closest to the bus route. On Sunday, the new owner demolished the samaan tree.

No words can describe the feeling of loss. It was only a tree but one that gave shade to all manner of creatures including humans.

Why is it that we cannot incorporate the environment into our developments?

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope