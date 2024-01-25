Divas to face judges

The cast of the Divas Calypso Cabaret International on opening night of the tent's 20th anniversary season, at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

WITH one of the first 2024 calypso champions in its ranks, the cast of the Divas Calypso Cabaret International tent will face the judges on January 25 at the Little Carib Theatre, White and Roberts Streets, Woodbrook.

The tent's Naomi Sinnette won the National Women Action Committee's (NWAC) National Calypso Queen Competition title on January 21, at Queen's Hall, St Ann's, with Dem Advisors which was written by another Divas calypsonian, Maria Bhola.

Divas marked the opening of its 20th season with a strong cast and celebration of calypso great, the late Singing Francine. The 2024 launch of the independently-financed, all-female tent was held at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on January 16.

Divas architect and manager Dr Rudolph Ottley welcomed the full house, including Port of Spain mayor Chinua Alleyne. He saluted his co-managers Stacey Sobers and Karen Eccles, and heralded the achievements of the tent, a media release said.

Ottley said over the years since Divas began, women's participation in calypso had increased significantly, and the tent served as a nursery, with former participants joining the ranks of other tents and calypso forums, the release said.

Ottley, who is an author and calypso researcher, said Francine was an underrated artist and writer who had stayed the course and made a solid contribution to calypso.

The tent will also be at the little Carib on January 26.