Alleviating critical traffic congestion

THE EDITOR: I write to address the critical matter of traffic congestion in TT, recently underscored by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (UNECLAC)'s assessment. The UNECLAC study exposes the significant economic burden of traffic congestion, amounting to approximately 1.37 per cent of our annual GDP, a staggering $2.26 billion in 2021.

In response to this pressing issue, I earnestly call upon the Government and the private sector to embrace technology and explore more efficient working methodologies, including the promotion of remote work options for employees.

Despite the Prime Minister's dismissal of remote work due to perceived infrastructure deficiencies and "discipline" concerns, I respectfully contend that this viewpoint is outdated and fails to recognise the transformative potential of remote work in our evolving global digital economy.

As a representative deeply involved in aiding the private sector's adoption of technology for problem-solving, I offer the following recommendations:

Invest in digital infrastructure: Prioritise government investment in digital infrastructure to ensure widespread access to high-speed internet, facilitating seamless remote work opportunities.

Promote telecommuting initiatives: Encourage state sector entities to implement telecommuting initiatives, fostering a healthier work-life balance and reducing strain on our transportation networks.

Promote environmental and health awareness campaigns: Launch public awareness campaigns emphasising the environmental and health benefits of remote work, urging both employers and employees to embrace this modern approach.

Collaborate with tech industry: Foster collaboration with the technology industry to develop innovative solutions for remote collaboration, ensuring efficiency and cybersecurity in virtual work environments.

TT has the potential to steer towards a future prioritising the well-being of our citizens, the health of our environment, and the economic prosperity of our nation.

The only resources currently lacking are the political vision and will. I implore the Government to lead the charge in technological transformation rather than discouraging it actively.

RUSHTON PARAY

MP, Mayaro