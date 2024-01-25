3,000 officers vex over back pay delay - COPS WARN OF CARNIVAL BOYCOTT

WATCHFUL EYE: Police officers keep a watchful eye on protesters at the Pointe-a-Pierre roundabout near Paria Fuel Trading Ltd on Thursday. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER - Lincoln Holder

WITH over 3,000 police officers reportedly still to receive their back pay, the Police Social and Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) is warning that the disaffection and stress caused by this non-payment, could very well affect the police's security operations for Carnival.

This was one of several grouses raised by the association in a document released on Wednesday evening under the hand of its president, ASP Gideon Dickson, a copy of which was sent to Newsday.

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher acknowledged the association's concerns and, in a release on Thursday, assured that actions are being taken to deal with all concerns raised, including the back pay issue, salary increases, and promotion disputes.

In response on Thursday evening, Dickson said there was a disconnect between the top cop and officers on the ground.

"The commissioner needs to be more connected to officers as opposed to the level of disconnection that exists. The issues facing the officers are real and imminent at this time. A lot more effort, other than a corporate communication statement, has to be made. We need to see tangible action," Dickson told Newsday.

"I am now learning of her statement just like you. The statement shows that there is a disconnect."

Following a briefing by the association on Wednesday, it issued a document highlighting four main grouses.

One relates to what the association called politics and policing. The statement said it was evident that the construct of the law whereby parliamentary intervention to select both a CoP and deputy police commissioners is not yielding the expected outcome.

The association called on the authorities to revisit this system.

In no other entity under National Security and otherwise, is there the need for parliamentary intervention for selection of top office holders, the statement said.

"Our recommendation is to allow the independent body as constructed by the constitution to recruit, select and appoint based on skill qualification, experience, expertise and other selection criteria."

Another issue raised was promotion. The association cited the debacle surrounding the promotion of over 800 constables to the rank of corporal amid a myriad of questions and subsequent threats of legal action by officers who were not promoted.

Only on Wednesday, the commissioner received a letter from 122 constables threatening legal action over the promotions. The top cop subsequently ordered a halt to all promotions from constable to corporal, until the issues raised by the non-promoted constables' lawyers are dealt with.

"This has resulted in hundreds of officers feeling a sense of elation while thousands feel a sense of confusion, anxiety, frustration, and demotivation.

"Our members have been affected on both sides of the pendulum and the association is calling on the CoP to do the honourable, lawful and transparent thing in making public all the marks earned by officers and subsequently promoting those who were deserving based on the vacancies available at the time."

Next month, the Police Service Commission (PSC) is expected to consider a complaint by 93 police constables about the CoP's handling of the recent promotion exercise.

COPS' FUL PAIN

The association also raised the issue of the Firearms Users Licenses (FULs) renewal process. The commissioner's recent policy shift that compels police officers to fall in line with civilian holders FULs, which now requires officers to get a certificate of competence from a licensed firearms instructor, a certificate of (good) character, and a medical report in order to renew their FULs.

"The association views this as archaic and retrograde. We welcome a culture of training and recertification which should proceed any certification process of police officers and, by extension, law enforcement," the statement said.

"We are mindful that our recommendation to utilise our internal instructors and our police medical facility has found some favour with the CoP. However, we recommend that a waiver period of six months be administered to all members of the protective services to satisfy their requirements as per notification."

The association has raised the issue of backpay, which was promised to officers almost 11 months ago. Many officers are still waiting on it without guarantees they will be paid on or before the month's end.

The association said the police's internal processes and communication had failed over 50 percent of officers who had a legitimate and reasonable expectation to receive their backpay as of January 31.

It said the IHRIS (integrated human resource information system) has closed off, and a task force is working overtime to satisfy the deadline.

"However, based on the outstanding amount of recipients and the extent of both the processing and auditing that is necessary it is not realistic that over 3,000 officers will get their backpay by January 31."

The association then warned: "This unattainable situation can have a negative impact on Carnival 2024."

ERLA: WE HEAR YOU

In response to this issue, Harewood-Christopher, in the Thursday release, said, "We are actively addressing these concerns and taking proactive measures to ensure the smooth operation of Carnival festivities."

She also said she understood that there may be dissatisfaction among some officers regarding issues such as backpay, salary increases, and promotion disputes.

She said that additional staff has been deployed to expedite the payment of outstanding backpay while efforts are underway to address the promotion issues.

Harewood-Christopher reassured the public that the police are fully committed to ensuring a safe and secure Carnival.

She added that despite any internal challenges, the police will be out in full force to maintain law and order, protect locals and visitors, and ensure a festive atmosphere conducive to enjoyment and celebration.

"I recognise and commend the dedication and commitment of our officers and appreciate their contributions to maintaining public safety and security.

"I also encourage members of the public to co-operate with law enforcement, report any suspicious activity, and enjoy Carnival responsibly. Together, we can ensure a safe, memorable and enjoyable Carnival experience for everyone," the top cop said.

Newsday understands that the TTPS will on Friday discuss a detailed, final police operational plan specifically for Carnival.

It is expected that specific senior officers within the executive will be tasked with overseeing the logistical, planning and ground operations throughout the country for the rest of the season right up to midnight on Carnival Tuesday.