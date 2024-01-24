Windies' Roach urges bowlers to embrace Aussie challenge

West Indies' Kemar Roach bowls to Australia on the first day of the first Test match in Adelaide, Australia, on January 17. - AP PHOTO

WEST INDIES pacer Kemar Roach is hoping to encounter a lively wicket when the visitors take on Australia in the second Test of their two-match series at The Gabba, Brisbane from 12 am January 25 (TT time).

The match will be a day/night pink-ball contest, with Australia having an impressive perfect record after 11 games in the pink-ball version of the game. Roach, 35, is the experienced campaigner in a West Indies bowling attack which includes the pair of Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph, who took five wickets on debut in the Adelaide Test. Roach said Shamar is eager to learn, while Alzarri is now showing the qualities of a good leader and has become a consistent force in each format. He is relishing the opportunity to bowl with the two aggressive seamers at this stage of his career.

On their last visit to Australia in 2022, the Windies were pummelled in their pink-ball Test in that tour - going down by a massive 419-run margin in Adelaide. Roach hopes he and the West Indies pacers can ruffle some feathers at The Gabba, though.

"I have not seen the pitch yet, but hopefully, it is green. We as fast bowlers should be licking our lips," Roach told the media ahead of the second Test.

"I have not played here in a very long time, but I have heard good things about the pitch and the surface here. It is bowler-friendly. We have to get out there as a bowling group and put more pressure on the Australians and restrict them to a low total."

With 267 Test wickets to his name, Roach said it was important for the Windies to bowl in the right areas and execute their plans efficiently against a strong Aussie batting line-up. He said the bowling group must not shy away from the tactics that saw them restricting Australia to 288 before the hosts romped to a ten-wicket in the first Test.

Fifth all-time among the leading wicket-takers for West Indies in the Test arena, Roach said he has embraced challenges throughout his career and he is calling on his fellow bowlers to do the same now. as the visitors look to end the series on a high.

"I think there is enough there for everyone (on the Australian pitches). As a bowler, coming to Australia, you are bowling against the best batsmen in the world.

Coming here is about expressing myself and just living and relishing the moment and giving it a good go. You have to be confident in yourself and your skills."