Windies captain Hayley Matthews wins ICC T20 Player of the Year

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews - Photo courtesy CWI Media

WEST Indies women's captain Hayley Matthews was crowned the 2023 ICC T20 International Player of the Year on January 24.

Matthews, 25, was sensational last year with an array of jaw-dropping performances with both bat and ball. The Bajan batter scored 700 runs and grabbed 19 wickets with her off-spin. She had a top score of 132 with an average of 63.63.

Matthews became just the second West Indian, after former captain Stafanie Taylor in 2015, to win the prestigious award.

Matthews was brilliant in a 2-1 series defeat against hosts Australia in October last year with scores of 99 not out, 132 and 79.

She beat to the award other top players such as England's Sophie Ecclestone, Australia's Ellyse Perry and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu.