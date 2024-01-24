Wanted man held during police exercise in Arima

POLICE arrested several people and seized drugs and a gun during several ongoing anti-crime exercises across Trinidad and Tobago in the past few days.

In the first exercise, police and soldiers were on a joint mobile patrol in Enterprise around 10.36 pm on Sunday when they found an unloaded gun at the side of the road.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Division, an intelligence-driven exercise by the Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID), between 9 pm and 10.30 pm led to the arrest of a suspect in several violent crimes.

Police stopped a green-band maxi taxi and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with several reports of threats to kill, false imprisonment, housebreaking with intent, assault by beating and larceny.

In the North Central Division, police received information leading to the arrests of four men between midnight and 5 am on Monday.

The exercise involved officers from the Gang Unit, the CID, Guard and Emergency Branch, the Inter-Agency Task Force, the Canine Branch and the Special Operations Unit.

Officers arrested four male suspects, all from Tunapuna, in connection with the possession of a quantity of marijuana, a camouflage cap and two communication devices.

Investigations are still ongoing.