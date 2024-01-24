U-20 Soca Warriors to play Jamaica at Barracks in first friendly

Coach Brian Haynes. -

COACH Brian Haynes and his Trinidad and Tobago under-20 men's football team will continue their preparations for next month's Concacaf championship qualifiers when they meet Jamaica's under-20 team from 6 pm on Thursday at the St James Police Barracks in friendly action.

Trinidad and Tobago are also expected to meet Jamaica from 4pm on February 1 in friendly action at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar. Originally, the two Caribbean nations were carded to play three games. On Tuesday, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) said a decision on the possibility of playing a third match will now be made upon the conclusion of the first friendly matchup on Thursday.

Coach Haynes currently has a 30-man squad in training as the young Soca Warriors look towards their qualifying group, where they will host Canada, Dominica and St Vincent and the Grenadines in group D.

With Trinidad and Tobago's matches to be played at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, they will begin their campaign against SVG on February 23, before playing Dominica and SVG on February 25 and 27 respectively. Jamaica have been placed in group F alongside Bermuda, Grenada and Martinique. Their matches will be played at the St Kitts and Nevis Football Association Technical Centre.

Haynes has expressed a desire for his young charges to sharpen up their finishing and show their Jamaican counterparts their worth.

Attacker Lindell Sween, who starred for TT's under-17 team at the Concacaf under-17 championship last year, said he wants to be a leader within Haynes' squad. Sween scored twice during the campaign as Trinidad and Tobago bowed out at the round of 16 stage, with his goals coming against Barbados and Canada.

"(My experience with the under-17 team) helped me. It showed we can perform against teams like Canada and the US. I am learning how to defend well and (improve my) defensive movement," Sween told TTFA media.

"I am really excited and I think the preparations are going really well. I think we need to come together a little bit more to perform well in the tournament."

Tickets for the friendlies are priced at $20 and can be purchased at the gate.