Nine vie for Miss Tobago title on March 3

Miss Plymouth Annaya Baird. - Photo courtesy Coco Velvet International Fashion & Model Management

NINE young women have qualified for the final of the Miss Tobago 2024 beauty pageant on March 3 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

The final was originally scheduled for February 4, the same date as the national Panorama medium band final at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.

But organisers opted to change the date of the pageant to facilitate the pan final.

The semi-final of the pageant, which featured delegates from 12 communities across the island, was held on January 21 at the Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel in Scarborough.

The judges for Sunday’s semi-final were Miss World 1986 Giselle Laronde-West, THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett and Miss World TT national franchise director Charu Lochan Dass.

The Miss Tobago beauty pageant is being hosted by Coco Velvet International Fashion & Model Management, led by Christopher Nathan.

During the semi-final, eight young women were also selected for the final of the Top Model Trinidad & Tobago 2024.

The judges for this competition were Nathan, Laronde-West and Jemima Pierre.

Miss Tobago 2024 finalists:

Monique Joseph (Miss Speyside); Jhovell Sealey (Miss Moriah); Jelani Lovelace (Miss New Grange); Jada Miller (Miss Mt Grace); Dejah Vincent (Miss Patience Hill); Makayla Mc Kenzie (Miss Bon Accord); Renessa Ortiz (Miss Golden Lane); Annaya Baird (Miss Plymouth); and Lily Mc Kenzie (Miss Charlotteville).

Brianna Joseph (Miss Mason Hall); Dionne Mc Kenzie (Miss Scarborough); and Renee Mc Ewen (Miss Black Rock) did not advance.

Top Model Trinidad & Tobago 2024 finalists:

Annaya Baird; Lily Mc Kenzie; Suriah Baird; Karielle Ramsden; Chanique Marcelin; Anya Duke; Dionne Mc Kenzie; and Jovaughness Antoine.