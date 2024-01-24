Jewel delivers again as West Indies U19s beat Scotland

West Indies batsman Jewel Andrew. -

JEWEL Andrew, for the second consecutive match, put the West Indies Under-19 team on his shoulders at the International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. On January 24, Andrew's knock helped the regional team earn a crucial win against Scotland in Group B to keep their chances alive of advancing to the knock-out phase of the tournament.

Andrew, who struck 130 for West Indies against South Africa in a losing effort on Friday, scored 64 not out to steer the men in maroon to 206/5 in 35.1 overs, to prevail by five wickets.

Responding to Scotland's 205 for nine, West Indies were in a shaky position on 111/5 in the 17th over, before Andrew and Nathan Edward joined forces to put on an unbroken stand of 95 runs.

Andrew kept the scoreboard ticking, hitting eight fours in his 60-ball innings. Edward played the supporting role as he ended on 27 not out off 56 deliveries.

Adi Hegde and Ruaridh McIntyre ended with identical bowling figures for Scotland, both grabbing 1/21.

Batting first, Scotland openers Jamie Dunk and Hegde added 89 for the first wicket. However, the pair scored slowly as Scotland were 89/1 after 22 overs when Hegde fell for 32 off 72 balls.

Scotland failed to put together partnerships for the rest of the innings, just managing to cross 200 runs in their 50 overs.

Pacer Isai Thorne was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies with figures of 4/46 in nine overs.

West Indies will be hoping for a victory over England in their final Group B match on Friday from 4 am, TT time. A win for West Indies will help the regional team's goal of advancing past the group phase.

Summarised Scores:

SCOTLAND 205/9 (50 overs) (Jamie Dunk 57, Adi Hegde 32; Alec Price 31; Isai Thorne 4/46, Nathan Sealy 2/38) vs

WEST INDIES 206/5 (35.1 overs) (Jewel Andrew 64 not out, Mavendra Dindyal 29, Nathan Edward 27 not out). West Indies won by five wickets.