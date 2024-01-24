Hayley, Pooran in ICC T20I Teams of the Year

Hayley Matthews of the West Indies bats during game one of the T20 International series against Australia at North Sydney Oval on October 1, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. - AP PHOTO

WEST INDIES women's team captain Hayley Matthews and former men's captain Nicholas Pooran were rewarded for their stellar showings in 2023 when they were named to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Twenty/20 international (T20I) Teams of the Year on Monday.

Matthews, 25, was the most prolific batter in women's T20I in 2023, scoring 700 runs in 14 innings with a staggering average of 63.63. Matthews rattled off four half-centuries in those 14 innings and also scored a magnificent 132 against Australia in Sydney in October as the West Indies got to a 213-run target to complete the highest successful run chase in women's T20Is.

Matthews scored 310 runs in the three-match series against the Aussies – the most to be scored by a women's player in a T20I bilateral series. The Barbados all-rounder also showed her worth with the ball last year, grabbing 19 wickets with her tidy off-spin at an economy rate of 6.84.

Matthews also starred on the domestic circuit, helping her Mumbai Indians and Barbados Royals franchises to the Women's Premier League and Women's Caribbean Premier League titles.

The belligerent Pooran was also recognised for a fruitful year with the bat in T20Is, where he rattled off 384 runs with an average of 29.5 and a breathtaking strike rate of 163. Pooran scored two half-centuries for the West Indies in the T20I format last year. He also notched his T20I best score of 82 against England when the men in maroon got an exciting 3-2 series win against the reigning T20 World Cup champions in December.

Pooran's aggressive approach in the West Indies top order helped captain Rovman Powell's team to successive T20I series wins over South Africa (2-1), India (3-2) and England. Pooran was adjudged Player of the Series against India after amassing 176 runs in his five innings.

Domestically, the left-hander flexed his muscles in the final of the inaugural Major League Cricket tournament in Dallas in July, when he scored an unbeaten 137 off just 55 balls to guide MI New York past Seattle Orcas.

Pooran is expected to be a key member in the West Indies squad which will co-host this year's T20 Cricket World Cup from June 1-29.