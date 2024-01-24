Franco-German classical concert attracts hundreds

The National Philharmonic Orchestra performs at the Franco-German classical concert, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain. - Photo by Joey Bartlett

The National Philharmonic Orchestra gave a vibrant performance to over 600 people on Monday to thunderous applause throughout their performance.

The band performed for two hours at the Franco-German second classical music concert, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain.

The event celebrates the Treaty of Elysée, signed on January 22, 1963, by France and Germany to strengthen both countries' friendship and cooperation.

Newsday spoke with German Ambassador Christophe Eick and French Ambassador Didier Chabert after the concert in a joint interview.

Asked about their decision to host a classical concert during the Carnival season, Eick said:

"There are many Carnival events, right? So why not do something different? The response has been overwhelming; it's nice to have a little break from the Carnival atmosphere. People are going to the panyards now and the blending of pan and calypso with classical music was beautiful.”

French Ambassador Chambert said, "The orchestra did a fantastic job ensuring all genres were represented. Music transcends, it is something that speaks to the mind, body and soul, music is magic.”

Chambert said another soca concert would not have made sense for the commemoration of the treaty.

"It is a moment for everyone, and a little bit of classic music in Carnival is something different."

Both ambassadors stressed the importance of the concert, saying it shows the embassies' commitment to maintaining good relations.

They thanked the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, as well as other stakeholders.

“This is something we do not take for granted. We are grateful to be able to showcase not only German and French composers but also Trinidad and Tobago," Chambert said.

The orchestra’s conductor and director, Dr Roger Henry, said the 37-member band began rehearsals for the concert on January 3 and was moved by the audience response.

“People being excited for music is what I love to see. It is something we need to nurture, music is something we need."

The band played music by Beethoven, Chevalier St George, Debussy, Belasco and symphonic arrangements of calypso and soca. Soprano Natalia Dopwell and violinist Simon Browne gave featured performances. Henry also teased his work, which will be released later this year.