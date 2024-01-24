Eight battle for Tobago Junior Calypso Monarch

Bishop's High calypsonian Koquice Davidson at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

EIGHT singers will vie for the title of Tobago Junior Calypso Monarch.

Scarborough Secondary School and Bishop's High School are well represented with each school having three calypsonians in the final.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) on January 23 announced the finalists in a media release. The date and venue for the final have not yet been released.

Daniah Mohammed, 9, of Signal Hill Government, singing I Plantain, is going for multiple titles this Carnival season as she is also a semifinalist in the First Citizens National Junior Calypso Monarch.

Bishop's High Koquice Davidson, singing Something Wrong, is also in the national semifinal, alongside Scarborough Secondary's Nataki Davidson (Your Purpose) and Kyah Arnold (A Prayer for Peace and Love).

Tobago Junior Calypso finalists

Name*Age*School* Calypso

Koquice Davidson*15*Bishop's High*Something Wrong

Daniah Mohammed*9*Signal Hill Govt Primary*I Plantain

Nataki Thompson*14*Scarborough Secondary*Your Purpose

Kyah Arnold*12*Scarborough Secondary*A Prayer for Peace and Love

Atiya Lynch*15*Pentecostal Light and Life*Stand Your Ground

D'Ashe Saul*11*Bishop's High*Take Back We Country

Daymion Clinton*13*Bishop's High*A Touch of Class

Deja Moore*16*Scarborough Secondary*My Tobago Story