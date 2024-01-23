WI look to put Adelaide demons behind in Gabba Test

West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite is bowled by Australia's Pat Cummins on the first day of the first Test in Adelaide, Australia, on January 17. - AP PHOTO

CAPTAIN Kraigg Brathwaite and his West Indies team will be on the hunt for better fortunes when they face Australia in the second Test of their two-match series at The Gabba, Brisbane from 12 am Thursday (TT time) in a day/night pink-ball affair.

Despite a commendable effort by the bowlers in the first Test where they bowled out the Aussies for 283 in the first innings, the Windies were blown away as they were bundled out for 188 and 120 – crashing to a ten-wicket defeat on day three in the Adelaide Test. Fast-bowler Shamar Joseph impressed with a debut return of five for 94, but the West Indies were out of their depth against the Australian pace attack, which tore the Caribbean team’s batting to shreds.

Australian fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood got to 250 wickets in the Adelaide Test, and his career-best match haul of nine for 79 helped to cripple Brathwaite’s charges.

The going will not get any easier for West Indies at The Gabba, where they meet an Australian team that has won all 11 of their day/night Test matches. Australia’s fearsome bowling attack of Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Cummins have over 1,000 Test wickets combined and they are also strong forces under lights in the format. Starc is the leading wicket-taker in day/night Tests with 61 scalps, with Lyon (38 wickets), Cummins (33 wickets) and Hazlewood (32 wickets) following their countryman on the list of leading wicket-takers in day/night matches.

West Indies have played four day/night Tests – losing all of their matches. The Windies played the second-ever day/night Test match against Pakistan in 2016 – going under by 56 runs. There were personal highlights for West Indies, with Devendra Bishoo grabbing match figures of ten for 174 and Darren Bravo scoring 116 in the second innings.

The last day/night Test for Brathwaite’s team had few memorable moments though, as the Windies crashed to a heavy 419-run defeat to Australia at Adelaide Oval in December 2022. As they romped to a 2-0 series win, the Aussies scored a mammoth 511 in their first innings, with Marnus Labuschagne (163) and Travis Head (175) knocking the stuffing out of a depleted visiting attack. WI made 214 in their first innings, before the Aussies made a declaration at 199 for six in the second innings. West Indies were then rolled over for just 77 in the second innings as Australia stormed to the comprehensive win.

Heading into The Gabba Test, Brathwaite will hope the Adelaide demons – from both 2022 and 2024 – are now firmly behind the Caribbean outfit, who journeyed to Australia with seven uncapped players in their Test squad.

Head, Man of the Match winner in the first Test last week, contracted covid-19 after his match-winning efforts, but is expected to feature in the Brisbane Test according to Cricket Australia. Opening batsman Usman Khawaja, who was struck on the jaw by a vicious Joseph bouncer in the dying embers of the first Test, is also expected to play the second Test.