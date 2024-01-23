We must try to do better

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds - Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: Is this truly the pinnacle of our efforts? When I use the term "our" I'm directing these questions to our political leaders. The conduct of our youth has consistently left a bitter taste, particularly in the girls’ online communications.

However, it was the recent choice of adjectives by the Minister of National Security to describe another politician that led me to ponder the sentiments expressed about the late Basdeo Panday, who was recently laid to rest and who was praised for his eloquence in and out of Parliament.

Reflecting on figures like Panday, Patrick Manning, and even ANR Robinson, I am now more than ever appreciative of their eloquence during debates and political discourse. Even if their utterances were sharp, I only realised that after listening to the elders or as an adult reflecting on the past. However, as an adult, I now recognise the severity of the current political discourse.

The explicit and direct exchange of harsh adjectives between leaders is striking. It raises the question: Is this the standard we wish for our young people to emulate? The contrast becomes apparent when comparing the articulate expressions of individuals like Robinson, Panday and Manning during their political engagements. The bluntness in today's discourse leaves little room for contemplation.

The deeper reflection is not just on the behaviour of our leaders but also on the impact it has on the younger generation. I acknowledge that politics often comes with its style and speech, but surely this can't be the essence of it. The question arises: Is this the forum we want our youth to aspire to?

We are capable of better conduct, not just for our own sake or that of our colleagues, but for the highly impressionable younger generation, who often gravitate to the wrong things and mimic what they see and hear.

It's time to make a collective commitment to raising our standards. We, particularly our political leaders, know better and must try to do better. The influence on the easily misled younger generation is enormous, and it becomes our duty to set a good example and establish a positive and inspiring precedent.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook