VAGINAL CANDIDIASIS, which is also variously known as vaginal yeast infection, genital candidiasis, or vulvovaginal candidiasis, is an infection involving a type of fungus or yeast called “Candida albicans,” usually found in warm and moist areas of the body. It occurs as a result of an overgrowth of yeast in the vagina.

About 50 per cent of all women have candida in the vagina without the presence of symptoms. In the vagina, there are bacteria that live naturally and usually keep the level of Candida albicans balanced and prevent the fungus from growing out of control. When the level is not balanced, they could grow uncontrollably and lead to symptoms of candidiasis.

Vaginal candidiasis is quite common as nearly 75 per cent of all women will develop candidiasis at some point during their lives. Even though candidiasis is not considered a sexually transmitted disease (STD), 15 per cent of men develop symptoms such as penile rash and itching following sexual contact with an infected partner. Men rarely get infected with candida because of their anatomical structure. Nevertheless, candidiasis, when left untreated, could lead to serious complications.

Causes of candidiasis

The vagina is an environment that maintains its own balance of micro-organisms, but when its balance is disrupted such as when Candida albicans is allowed to multiply unchecked, vaginal candidiasis could result. The following factors could disrupt the balance of micro-organisms that live in the vagina and cause vaginal candidiasis:

Antibiotic use: Antibiotics can destroy bacteria that protect the vagina. Candidiasis may develop during or after the use of antibiotics taken to treat other health conditions such as bacterial infections. A bacterium in the vagina called “Lactobacillus” keeps the growth of candida in check by producing lactic acid which prevents the growth of other harmful bacteria and prevents vaginal disorders such as vaginosis and vaginal candidiasis. But if there is an imbalance in the vagina, these bacteria won’t work effectively, and could lead to an overgrowth of yeast and cause candidiasis.

Steroid use: The use of steroids to treat various health issues can cause a reduction in the immune system, which increases the risks of opportunistic infections such as yeast infections that the body will otherwise be able to ward off.

Diabetes: This disease can lower the glycogen store in vagina cells and also raise sugar content of the vagina, which increases the risk of developing vaginal candidiasis.

Weakened immune system: Factors that can cause a weak immune system such as HIV/AIDS, pregnancy, cancer, chemotherapy, stress, lack of sleep, continuous abuse of anti-fungal products or other drugs that can weaken the immune system.

Use of douches or other feminine hygiene sprays.

Scratches or wounds in the vagina as a result of inserting tampons or other objects into the vagina.

Tight underwear or underwear made of materials other than cotton increases the temperature of the vagina. Wearing of wet swimsuits for a long time can trap micro-organisms and could increase the risk of candidiasis.

Hormonal changes such as ovulation, menopause, pregnancy, birth control pills, hormone therapy or hormonal imbalance.

Oral sex. Engaging in oral sex may increase the risk of yeast infection and other forms of sexually transmitted diseases.

Lack of personal cleanliness or dirty environment.

Poor eating habits or too much intake of sugary foods.

Symptoms of vaginal candidiasis

If you are infected with candidiasis, you would likely get two or more of the following symptoms:

Irritated vagina and vaginal area

White-grey, thick vaginal discharge with a consistency resembling cottage-cheese

Intense itching of the genitals

Painful or burning urination

Painful intercourse

Soreness, redness or rashes in the vagina or vaginal area

Swelling of the vagina or vulva.

You should seek medical attention from your doctor if you discover that you have two or more of these signs:

Foul smell or yellowish vaginal discharge, vagina discharge lasting more than a week, bloody discharge, increased urination, stomach or back pain accompanying vaginal discharge, vomiting, fever, or if symptoms diminish but return within two months.

Candidiasis treatment

For confirmed candida infections, over-the-counter medications offer 75-90 per cent cure rates. However, the use of these drugs by women who do not have the infection might increase their likelihood of developing candidiasis that is resistant to future treatment.

Medications to treat candida come in a variety of forms including: oral medications, vaginal suppositories and creams (suppositories are inserted into the vagina while cream medications are massaged into the vagina and surrounding tissues).

Risks of untreated

vaginal candidiasis

When vaginal candidiasis is left untreated for a long time, it could lead to pelvic inflammatory disease and also a foul vagina odour. Untreated candidiasis infection tends to be uncomfortable, cause discharge and burning, but does not cause permanent damage.

If you have candidiasis and you are trying to get pregnant, it has to be treated first as it could delay or prevent pregnancy because candida infections affect the vaginal secretions, making the vagina unfriendly or hostile to sperm,

Although candida could be treated with over-the-counter medications, a doctor should prescribe the appropriate medication. Do not engage in self-medication. It is always better to let your healthcare provider guide the treatment process.

Reducing the risk of

vaginal candidiasis

The following are guidelines women should follow to prevent the likelihood of developing vaginal candidiasis:

* Always keep the vagina and vagina area clean, especially after shower.

* After using the toilet, wipe from front to rear.

* Wear looser-fitting cotton underwear, which helps to keep the vaginal area dry and may reduce irritation.

* After swimming, change out of a wet bathing suit.

* Avoid chemical irritants in deodorant tampons.

* Avoid douches or feminine hygiene products. Regular bathing is usually adequate to cleanse the vagina.

* Wash underwear in hot water.

* Eat proper diet and take supplements with "lactobacillus."

* Avoid vaginal douching and practise safe sex.

