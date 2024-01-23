Steel and Voices – bridging the soca gap with Carol Jacobs

Kevon Carter will perform in Steel and Voices concert on January 25 at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. -

The third edition in the Steel Plus series comes off on January 25 at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Billed as Steel and Voices, the concert will celebrate two iconic acts from the inception of soca music, a media release said.

Music from internationally-acclaimed acts Carl and Carol Jacobs and the original “King of Soca” Ed Watson and the Brass Circle will be interpreted by several top-of-the-line singers, and will bring together youth and experience.

Both Kevon Carter and John G (Greenidge) will perform songs written when the two male singers were just babies. It is here the audience will witness the bridging of a cultural gap, the release said.

Both will be joined by Carol Jacobs, who has been consistent throughout her career. Carol is living testimony of "class is class." Her mesmerising voice will match with both John G and Kevon Carter on songs such as From Now On and Luv Up.

Other singers who will bring the music to life are the dynamic KV Charles and 1999 Road March winner Sanell Dempster.

Pannist Dane Gulston will bring the steel to the concert, the release said.

Both women, the River queen Sanell Dempster and Carol Jacobs, intend to put “pressure” on their male counterparts in what may be one of the best soca concerts for Carnival.

The singers will be backed by a band of professionals, including Wayne Guerra (keyboard), Dean Williams (guitar), Richard Joseph (drums), Russell Durity (bass), Kenneth Clarke (percussion), Rellon Brown (trumpet) and Jamie Ghany (saxophone).