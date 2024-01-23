Red Force openers pummel Merry Boys in Couva

TT Redforce batsman Vikash Mohan. - Angelo Marcelle

VIKASH Mohan and Cephas Cooper batted for the entire day in a TT Red Force three-day practice match against Merry Boys Sports Club at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Tuesday.

Mohan struck 130 not out off 188 balls (17 fours and two sixes) and Cooper ended the day on 113 off 190 deliveries (17 fours and one six) as Red Force scored 257 without loss.

The practice match continues today. The Red Force are preparing for the West Indies Four-Day Championships, which starts in early February.