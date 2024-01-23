Podiatrist Dr Ann Lima’s guide to happy feet during Carnival

Revellers from Picton Folk Performing Company Vibezmas Carnival 2023 perform at the NCC Downtown judging point, South Quay, Port of Spain on February 21, 2023. Feet can bear the brunt of the Carnival festivities so it’s important to wear proper shoes. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

BAVINA SOOKDEO

With about three weeks to the big show, it’s crucial to remember that amidst the dazzling costumes and infectious music of Carnival, our feet bear the brunt of the festivities.

Dr Ann Lima, a podiatrist who has been in the medical field for over 50 years, sheds light on the importance of foot care during this exhilarating time of the year.

Proper footwear for a happy Carnival

Lima, who works alongside her son Ryan, emphasises the significance of choosing proper footwear, particularly for those with diabetes.

“I would like to recommend proper-fitting footwear for both diabetics and non-diabetics.

“Ill-fitting footwear can cause blisters, corns, calluses, bruises, discoloured nails and fungal infections, as well as painful arches and swollen feet. The fashionable high heel shoes and close-fitting boots are also a challenge, and after long hours of use can be quite uncomfortable.”

For high-risk diabetics, she stresses the need for pre- and post-Carnival podiatric visits to address potential complications.

“Even low-risk diabetics should also be advised on footwear and foot care before proceeding to Carnival celebrations,” she said.

Stay home if needed

Lima offered a word of caution, advising people with foot ulcers to consider staying home during Carnival.

Prioritising foot health, she noted, can prevent worsening conditions and complications.

Sun protection for your feet

Protecting your feet from the sun is crucial during outdoor Carnival events.

Lima recommended, “All patients should wear sunscreen to prevent sunburn on their feet.”

Additionally, she suggested opting for cushioned footwear with proper widths to allow the toes to wiggle and move comfortably.

Footcare at the beach or river

If you plan to visit the beach or river, the podiatrist insisted that you have proper beach footwear and that you have applied sunscreen to your feet to prevent sunburn. She reiterated that you should not go barefoot, as the sand can be very hot and can blister your feet. This can result in a lot of complications, particularly for diabetics. At the river, pebbles and cracks can cause injury.

Wear non-skid sneakers and socks

“If there is a bruise or tear in the integrity of the skin,” explained Lima, “the HPV (human papillomavirus) can enter and cause problems, as it can be very painful. This is what a lot of Trinidadians refer to as a ‘fish eye,’ and it simply happens because you can be walking on the beach, a shell can prick your foot, and in goes the virus. For those with a low immune system, it can stay there and cause a lot of complications, so be sure to wear proper footwear.”

Post-Carnival footcare routine

Lima underscored the importance of a thorough post-Carnival foot examination. In case of any doubt or concerning incidents, she urged individuals to promptly report to professionals.

“Remember, your feet are precious, so please take care of them to avoid serious complications,” she advised.

Lima insisted that people with diabetes should inspect their feet every day for the rest of their life.

What are you looking for?

“Red spots, black spots, cuts, blisters, bruising, swelling, corns, calluses, warts – basically anything that is abnormal, so that you can report it to your medical professionals,” she said. “Bear in mind, you must be compliant and must continue with your care. You may probably have to make some lifestyle changes.”

Essentials for a healthy Carnival experience

Lima provided practical tips for a hassle-free Carnival experience. She recommended packing a backpack with medications, a first aid kit, ointments, creams and a mirror. Other essentials include sunglasses, a hat, a mask, and healthy snacks,fruit and water.

“Hydration is also important for diabetics,” she said. “Water is essential not only for our feet, but for our entire body. Water enables the entire body to have a better blood flow, especially feet – as they are far from the heart.

“It also helps to flush out uric acid from those who suffer from gout (yet another foot problem). Water helps tired feet and cramps can also be caused by under-hydration.”

As she aptly put it, “Enjoy your Carnival, but remember your feet deserve some TLC too!”