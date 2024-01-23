PNM's failed vision

THE EDITOR: When the PNM introduced the 2020 vision statement during the Patrick Manning administration, it promised, "By the year 2020, TT will be a united, resilient, productive, innovative and prosperous nation with a disciplined, caring, fun-loving society comprising healthy, happy and well-educated people and built on the enduring attributes of self-reliance, respect, tolerance, equity and integrity" et al.

However, none of those promises materialised on Manning's watch or even under Rowley's watch after he came into power in 2015.

When the PNM lost to the People's Partnership in 2010, it claimed it needed more time to implement its 2020 policies sufficiently because the PP administration took over and changed direction. "…the implementation period 2007-2010 was insufficient to enable the completion of many activities; there could have been better progress towards achieving stated objectives had clearer priorities been outlined for implementation." Is that an admittance of ineptness?

The PNM claims that the PP government should have continued spending billions of dollars on ongoing projects started by it (the PNM) to avoid wasting the money already doled out. But isn't that what the PNM government did when it followed the PP into power?

The PNM stopped the "Beetham wastewater project, the tennis and aquatic centres, the velodrome, the Couva Hospital, the decentralisation of drug purchases. It also abandoned the National Health Card, withdrew the Food Card, dismantled the Children's Life Fund, the Aviation School, the Debe UWI Campus…and the list goes on, all in limbo, and their little minds focused on proving their worth at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy once again, to prove their righteousness and a highway to Toco" (letter to Newsday by Steve Smith).

This is the PNM's excuse: "Firstly, the extensive consultation process enabled a truly collaborative national vision that remains critical for the buy-in and credibility of any development agenda.

"Secondly, over the period, 18.5 per cent of activities scheduled under the Vision 2020 plan were completed, and 51.6 per cent was ongoing (appendix II) by the time a new strategic direction was established with the change in government in 2010. This highlighted the need for an agreed approach to key development issues, allowing for greater policy and implementation continuity, better use of resources, and improved development impact."

Does that mean the PNM wanted the newly elected the PP administration to continue spending millions on the PNM's vision after losing the election? Didn't the PNM fail because the voters saw no progress and were disappointed with retrograde policies under its stewardship?

If the PNM's vision was overwhelmingly critical to the nation's progress, why are uncontrolled crime and rampant unemployment creating chaos nationwide? There is no one left to blame after eight years in office. Prime Minister Rowley needs to call a general election now and allow the nation to heal under a new government.

In the latest development, at a post-Cabinet news conference on January 18, the PM virtually admitted that the PNM is out of ideas after he had rejected all solutions from local experts on how to deal with crime. He later said he would lead a team to the US to seek suggestions on handling the existential crisis.

What can Americans tell us that our experts have not already suggested? We have Gary Griffith, a Sandhurst-trained expert, a former commissioner of police and former minister of national security. And one of the most accomplished police officers, retired senior superintendent Johnny Abraham, kept a tight lid on crime in the central region when he was stationed there. Wouldn't listening to their ideas be prudent?

Furthermore, the PM said he would not declare a state of emergency as suggested by the opposition because it would disrupt the nation's economic recovery. With innocent people murdered daily, is he placing a monetary value on the lives of ordinary citizens? How much are those lives and their devastated families' lives worth, Sir?

