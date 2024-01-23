No need for more highway lanes

Work in progress on a third lane on the Solomon Hochoy Highway. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: We don’t need more lanes on our highways, we need to decentralise Port of Spain and by extension the east-west corridor.

We are wasting money and precious asphalt by adding extra lanes on the Solomon Hochoy Highway. Besides, this money could have been spent on repairing the cable barriers and solar panels on the highways. But no, let’s add more lanes, spread out the traffic and create more bottlenecks going north and south.

For example, if we reopened the UWI campus in Debe, students travelling to the St Augustine campus would be greatly reduced.

You can say the same for the four UTT campuses currently closed. If we could use the Ato Boldon Stadium and Skinner Park for Premier League and national football games, we wouldn’t have to travel to the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

If we opened some of the schools built by the People’s Partnership government, a lot of students wouldn’t have to go into the capital close to where their parents work. Same goes for government offices, health centres and fire stations, which is what the UNC was doing before it left office.

I believe this is a lucrative opportunity PNM-style to make money by spending more on gas, vehicle repairs and insurance policies by forcing the population to go the extra mile. Maybe to even satisfy its voter banks in the north-west and the east-west corridors having close proximity to goods and services.

Hard luck, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, no credit for you and the Government.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas