Mystery of the vanishing SEA

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: Children suffer unspeakably, experiencing anxiety and fear, in relation to the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA). Yet they never actually see the results of their cruel experience. They see several anonymously calculated numbers describing their efforts, but they never see details analysing their calculations and responses.

Why? The children write the examination and naturally should see just what analysis has been given it. But they never do. They and their families are patronisingly expected to accept a grade for their efforts without seeing the means by which an anonymous (and paid) examiner arrived at the mysterious figure. If the SEA were indeed legitimate, the participants' papers would be returned to them.

There must be reasons for this unsatisfactory institution. Tests, quizzes, essays and examinations are meant to be part of a learning process. The results of these forms of measurement are tools for the student to use in assessing strength and weakness. Such a standard practice should be part of the SEA, yet it (embarrassingly) is not. The legitimacy of the SEA is totally undermined.

The suspicion that the SEA papers are not rigorously and correctly marked spreads through the society, while in other spheres secrecy is not tolerated. If the examination papers were returned to their young authors, doubts would not swirl among us. The perception that the papers are merely cursorily perused and that students are shuffled to convenient, profiled secondary institutions would be dispelled.

There is no reason to assume that a high, ethical standard applies to the marking of SEA papers. A slapdash, minimal marking of each test paper makes sense in light of the facts that the examiners are being paid and that they know with certainty that the candidate will never see the test paper and its marks.

The SEA is a rotten and cruel institution blighting the nation. All schools in TT should be equally good for all students.

Young Jayanti should be able to compare the mark she received for question 27 with the mark her classmate, Joseph, received. But she cannot. Neither can he. Neither of them ever sees question 27 again. Does not this secrecy (for that is what it is) surrounding the life-altering SEA lend itself to speculations of malfeasance? Of course it does.

In 2024 it is accepted that the British system (or its current incarnation) holds the power to pronounce unsubstantiated marks for these examinations. The SEA will soon be abolished as it is wheezing its last oppressive breaths. Until it gasps the last one, return the marked SEA papers to their authors. They deserve the respect.

The Ministry of Education has lawyers to handle the suits which will, as night the day follows.

A BLADE

via e-mail