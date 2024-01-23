Melody of despair: Time for different tune

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: As the haunting strains of The Devil Went Down to Trinidad and Tobago echo through the air, it feels like a chilling anthem to the tumultuous times faced by our nation.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Rowley and the PNM Government, TT is grappling with a fire that threatens to consume the very soul of the nation – a fire fuelled by crime, poverty, inequality and injustice.

In the face of this inferno, I implore Dr Rowley to pause and listen to the ominous tune playing in the background. "Play me a strum, Mr Rowley," the people of TT cry out, pleading for a change in the "leadership melody" that seems to have taken a dark turn.

Crime rates soar, poverty tightens its grip, inequality widens its chasm, and injustice becomes an all too familiar companion for the citizens. The Devil, it seems, has indeed descended upon our shores, leaving destruction in his wake.

Now is the time for Rowley and the PNM Government to hear the sombre notes of discontent and recognise the urgency for change. The flames of societal unrest are threatening to engulf TT, leaving a trail of despair in their wake.

In the spirit of democracy and national well-being, I urge Rowley to consider the voice of the people and seriously contemplate calling an early general election. The people deserve a leadership composition that strikes a chord of progress, unity and justice.

Let the haunting melody of change resonate through the nation, bringing forth a new era where the fires of discontent are extinguished, and the promise of a brighter future is rekindled. The time for a different tune is now.

CURTIS A OBRADY

via e-mail