Maintaining mindfulness, wellbeing through yoga – A Carnival and post-Carnival guide

Conscious Yoga Collective’s yoga instructor, Nilesh Boodoosingh. - Photo by Patrick Rasoanaivo

BAVINA SOOKDEO

There is no doubt that our Carnival is one of the most vibrant times of year, filled with energy.

In the midst of all this, however, it is crucial that you maintain mental resilience and balance.

Nilesh Boodoosingh, a yoga instructor from Conscious Yoga Collective, shared his thoughts and various practices to help individuals cultivate calm and maintain peace of mind not only during Carnival but also afterwards.

Boodoosingh’s journey into yoga was born out of adversity, after a series of injuries that ended his joy in playing basketball.

“My only outlet I thought, after that, was of course, the bar – and I don’t mean being a lawyer. This happened for a number of years, all through university, both in Canada and in England,” Boodoosingh recalled. “I was still moderately active, but unable to sustain sporting activity.

“This put me in a deep state of depression that I kept covering up with all my social activity. ‘Fake it till you make it,’ they say. Well, you can fake it until your knee locks while coming down a ladder and gravity and the wooden floor pretends your head is a cork ball.

“I had been dabbling in different forms of yoga. They all seemed to lack anything with substance. Honestly, they just felt like regular exercise, maybe a little better of a stretch…that was it.”

But then, he revealed, “I discovered Sadhguru and explored meditation and yoga through Isha Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Sadhguru, a yogi, mystic, and philanthropist.

“These practices profoundly impacted my mental well-being, inspiring me to travel to India for Ayurvedic treatment at the Isha Foundation’s Coimbatore ashram. While the treatments improved my physical condition, it was the mental balance and profound joy that became integral to my life.

“As Sadhguru said…Yoga is not something that you do. Yoga is something that you become. It is not an act, it is a quality. If you cultivate your body, mind, emotions and energies to a certain level of maturity, a certain quality arises within you…that is yoga.”

Embracing yoga as a lifestyle, he completed the classical hatha yoga teacher training programme during the covid19 pandemic.

For those looking to build mental resilience before Carnival, Boodoosingh recommends the yoga of Namaskar, emphasising the union of polarities.

“Putting two hands together in alignment with each other, at the level of your heart, will bring you to certain harmony within and that in turn brings a sense of being united with whoever or whatever the Namaskar is aimed at.

“In placing your hands together, the dualities of your likes and dislikes, your cravings and emotions are levelled out, and there is a certain oneness to the experience of who you are.

“For a few minutes every day, put your hands together in Namaskar, look upon someone or something that means much to you – maybe the sun, the moon, the clouds, the empty sky, the trees, the rock, your husband, your wife, your child, your mother father or a picture that matters to you. Look at that someone or something with the highest level of emotion that you can generate in an attitude of loving attention. Hold Namaskar for three-five minutes. Your life will be on a transformational mode.”

Addressing the lively Carnival atmosphere and how revellers can stay centred, Boodoosingh suggests Upa yoga practices.

“All yoga practices work on the physical, mental and energy levels, so there are some that must be imparted in person. “Also, they will not work if certain conditions are not met. For instance, no consumption of alcohol, nicotine or marijuana, amongst other things. Upa yoga is a system of practices designed by Sadhguru. Upa yoga is a simple yet powerful practice that activates the joints, muscles and energy system, bringing ease to the whole system.

“It is a good starting point for those who are new to yoga and can be used as a preparation for other yoga practices. Based on a sophisticated understanding of the body’s mechanics.

“If all the conditions are in place, one easy four-minute breathing practice is Nadi Shuddhi. This could even be done in a chair but would be best in specific sitting postures that amplify the effects. This should also be done with the relevant instruction and corrections so that you get the maximum efficacy.”

Asked if there are specific mindfulness techniques that can help manage stress or anxiety during the festivities, Boodoosingh responded, “Gratitude is the best and easiest method to keep one grounded. Anything you interact with, a sense of gratitude of being just where you are now in this moment, can instantly dissolve any negative interactions.

“Also, as mentioned above, the Namaskar process can be an effective way to balance the system and modulate anxiety and stress.”

Getting back to equilibrium

Acknowledging the emotionally charged nature of Carnival, Boodoosingh recommends practices like Namaskar and Surya Kriya for emotional grounding and stability.

“Prithvi Prema Seva, or acknowledging mother earth – that means getting involved with the soil in a very loving manner and wherever else you are, if you have a small patch of a garden, being connected with the soil will make a phenomenal difference in the way your physical body functions. So you take your shoes and socks off and walk around barefooted for 20 minutes. Also, in the spirit of J’Ouvert, you can have a mud bath!”

As for specific yoga practices that can aid in digestion or promote overall gut health during and after Carnival, Boodoosingh recommends sitting in a posture called Vajrasana (a simple sitting yoga pose). He explained doing Vajrasana in the right way, “as it involves some pressure on the lower body, can bring about an increase in the digestive capability.” There are also practices like Bhuta Shuddhi (a whole system of yoga based on the purification of the five elements: earth, water, wind, fire, and space). “The wellbeing of the body and mind can be established by purifying these five elements within the human system,” explained Boodoosingh. “This process also shapes the body into a stepping-stone towards one’s ultimate wellbeing. Digestive and all other aspects of health are a natural consequence once this connection is made.”

After the excitement of Carnival, Boodoosingh emphasises the importance of reconnecting with nature.

“Any kind of nature and feeling…a connection to it will bring about the necessary changes in the system to bring you back to equilibrium.

“There are few parallels to the practice of Suyra Kriya (an ancient yogic practice designed as a holistic process for health, wellness, and complete inner wellbeing) in achieving this connection, both within yourself and without, just bringing you right back to that state of pleasantness, no matter your external environment.

“This will be an enormous step towards moving you to that higher dimension of life and fuelling your connection to the universe and regaining and maintaining your sense of balance.”

So how can yoga contribute to alleviating physical fatigue or soreness resulting from Carnival celebrations?

Boodoosingh replied, “Yoga movements are very gentle, and especially Upa Yoga can be done without any risk of injury. It is particularly useful in alleviating joint and spinal issues, as well as enhancing the emotional and mental aspects of a human being.”

To carry the positive energy from Carnival into daily life, Boodoosingh emphasises, “If you turn yourself into the solution and not the problem in your life and other people’s lives, positivity will inevitably flourish.”

What resources does Boodoosingh recommend for individuals interested in incorporating yoga into their Carnival and post-Carnival wellness routines?

“There are many of the practices and meditation types on the Sadhguru App that are free, powerful and easily accessible. However, some advanced or extended programmes will require a different level of commitment and need to be taught in person.”

To find out more about yoga, you can visit: Facebook: consciousyogacollectivett or Instagram: @consciousyogacollectivett