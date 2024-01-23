Jaden Joseph ton keeps Presentation Chaguanas on top, Andre Suglal smashes 113 in Hillview win

Hillview College batsman Andre Suglal plays a shot during the SSCL Premiership Round Two match, on Tuesday, at Honeymoon Park, Tunapuna, - Photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

PRESENTATION College Chaguanas maintained its position at the top of the standings with a comprehensive win over Fatima College at the former's school ground in round two of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership division on Tuesday.

Opener Jaden Joseph struck his second century in as many weeks for Presentation to help the home team crush Fatima by 143 runs. Joseph slammed four fours and seven sixes in his innings of 111 off 138 balls to steer Presentation to 243/4 in 50 overs.

Justin Jagessar, who combined to put on 97 for the first wicket with Joseph, hit 49 off 81 deliveries. Luke Ali and Fareez Ali struck 31 and 24 not out respectively to help Pres post a competitive total. Fast bowler Zachary Siewah was the best bowler for Fatima, taking 2/50 in ten overs.

In reply, Fatima got off to a disastrous start being reduced to 4/2 after five overs. Siewah tried to keep Fatima in the contest with some lusty blows, but at the other end, Caiden Mack struggled to score. When Mack was dismissed for seven off 55 deliveries and Siewah fell shortly after for 46 off 39 balls, Fatima had a mountain to climb with the score 68/4 after 19.3 overs.

Wickets continued to tumble as Fatima were all out for 100 in 36.2 overs. Ramone Sawh was the chief destroyer for Pres, grabbing 3/26 in nine overs.

At Honeymoon Park in Tunapuna, Hillview posted a massive 334/6 in a shortened 42-over match against El Dorado East Secondary. Andre Suglal was the star with the bat for Hillview cracking 113 off 104 balls, including 15 fours and one six. Zameer Ali was the best bowler for El Do with 3/56 in 9.3 overs.

In reply, El Dorado could only muster 118 in 36.2 overs. Kylash Jattan top scored with 20 for El Do and bowling for Hillview, Rajeev Ramgoolie picked up 4/19 in 6.2 overs.

It has been a tough start for newly-promoted Princes Town West Secondary this season, but Josiah Caramally had something to smile about as he took 5/35 against St Mary's College. However, St Mary's still won the match by 59 runs. The Saints posted 151 all out, then restricted Princes Town West to 92/7 in a 37-over match.

In the other round two match, Naparima College defeated St Benedict's College by two wickets.

The final round two match between Vishnu Boys Hindu College and defending champions Presentation College, San Fernando has been postponed to Friday.

Summarised Scores:

PRESENTATION, CHAGUANAS 243/4 (50 overs) (Jaden Joseph 111, Justin Jagessar 49, Luke Ali 31; Zachary Siewah 2/50) vs FATIMA 100 (36.2 overs) (Z Siewah 46, Isaiah Fernandes 23 not out; Ramone Sawh 3/26, Aneal Rooplal 2/8, Fareez Ali 2/17). Presentation won by 143 runs.

HILLVIEW 334/6 (42 overs) (Andre Suglal 113, Rajeev Ramgoolie 58, Akshay Colai 47; Zameer Ali 3/56, Teirek Pillai 2/63) vs EL DORADO EAST 118 (36.2 overs) (Kylash Jattan 20; R Ramgoolie 4/19, Renaldo Fournillier 3/36, Tyler Ramroop 2/13). Hillview won by 216 runs.

ST MARY'S 151 (36.2 overs) (Mikaeel Ali 41, Jadon Simon 30; Josiah Caramally 5/35, Kershon Charles 2/42) vs PRINCES TOWN WEST 92/7 (37 overs) (Jaylan Ransome 25; Reuel Williams 2/20). St Mary's won by 59 runs.

ST BENEDICT'S COLLEGE 177/9 (Josh Telemaque 74, Kevin Kanhai 23; Roberto Badree 3/26) vs NAPARIMA COLLEGE 182/8 (Matthew Cooper 62 not out; Jonathan Jebodh 2/36). Naparima won by two wickets.