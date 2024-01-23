Incredible impact by Fazal Karim

Fazal Karim -

THE EDITOR: The news of Fazal Karim's demise has left a void in the hearts of many. Karim was a symbol of resilience, determination and compassion.

Having served as the former minister of science and tertiary education (2010-2015) under the People's Partnership and also as a former Member of Parliament for Chaguanas East, he dedicated his life to serving others and making a positive impact on society.

Beyond his philanthropic endeavours, Karim was known for his unwavering commitment to justice and equality, and his voice resonated with people from all walks of life, inspiring them to stand up against oppression.

Karim's legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched. He leaves behind a blueprint for compassion and selflessness that future generations can emulate.

As we mourn his loss, let us also celebrate the incredible impact he had.

ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT

Port of Spain