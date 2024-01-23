Illegal dumping out of control

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I have been a resident of Trincity for 40 years and I enjoyed this community long before the introduction of malls and other commercial enterprises.

Throughout each period of transition, the residents have always been able to take pride in this community and have boasted of the cleanliness of the environment. This, however, has changed radically in recent times. I have noticed that both residents and non-residents are engaged in dumping garbage in green spaces all over Trincity. It is particularly noticeable at the corner of Cane Farm Avenue and Trincity Boulevard.

I have reported the issue to the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation and they have cleared the area on several occasions. However, the dumping continues unabated.

During the Christmas season, I had the opportunity to traverse several areas of the country and, to my dismay, I realised that illegal dumping is widespread, especially along the highways. I am aware that the Ministry of Local Government has engaged in several clean-up campaigns, as well as an advertising drive to stop the littering and to embrace a clean environment.

I am involved with Friends of St Michael Road, which installed cameras on approximately 1.5 km of roadway. This has had some success, but there has been a constant repeat of offenders over the last five years. These law-breakers come in cars with their refuse hidden in the trunks, or at night when the visibility is poor.

Some offenders, when they are caught red-handed, behave like they are not doing anything against the law and this is alarming. I am hoping that by writing this letter, alongside my involvement with our community group, I can help influence a change in the mindset of citizens,regarding this most vexing illegal dumping.

G BOWYER

Trincity