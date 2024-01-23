Bishop Anstey edge Holy Name 17-15 in water polo

Bishop Anstey High School PoS standout Jeny Jordan (R) and Secondary Schools Water Polo League manager Ryan Smith (L). - Photo courtesy Michael Hernandez/SSWPL

Bishop Anstey High School PoS got their first win of the 2024 Republic Bank Secondary Schools' Water Polo League (SSWPL) on Sunday, when they edged Holy Name Convent in a 17-15 thriller in the open female category.

Doing battle at the Flying Fish swimming pool in St Clair, Bishop's trailed Holy Name by a 12-10 margin in the final quarter, with Holy Name's Diana Peralta racking up an impressive five goals in the first half.

In the final quarter, though, Sanaa Fraser and her Bishop's teammates turned up the heat, outscoring their opponents 7-3 in the period to complete the comeback win. Fraser scored five goals in the final quarter, and ended with eight in the match, with Abiah Halls completing a hat-trick and Player of the Match Jenay Jordan taking her tally to four with a goal of her own in the final quarter.

In the Form 1 category, Bishop's did not have the same efficiency, as they were dealt a heavy 10-1 defeat by St Joseph's Convent, PoS. Alexis Avey scored three of her five goals in the first quarter as St Joseph's Convent dominated the encounter.

Holy Name registered a heavy win of their own in the Form 1 category, defeating St Francois Girls' College by a 9-2 margin. Chelsea Ramsey scored four first-half goals to lead the Holy Name charge.

In the boys' Form 1 category, Queen's Royal College (QRC) and St Mary's College both recorded big victories.

St Mary's blanked the Combined Team 8-0, with Gabriel Fullerton scoring a goal in each quarter to lead the flawless Saints outfit.

QRC's Luke Gibson was in fine form in their 16-6 win over Fatima College, as he scored four goals in the first quarter and added six more in the second half to finish with a splendid ten-goal tally in the rout. Alejandro Pereira chipped in with four goals for the Royalians.

In the boys' under-16 category, Fatima held their nerve down the stretch as they stormed back to get a 6-5 win against the Combined Team in a tight affair. Trailing by a 5-2 margin heading into the final quarter, Fatima scored four unanswered goals in the final period to complete the comeback win.

Giovanni Felician-Moses scored both of his goals in the final quarter to hand Fatima the victory.