Augustine: Tobago People's Party internal elections coming

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - File photo

THE next step for the Tobago People's Party (TPP) is its internal elections.

Interim political leader of the party, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, told Newsday this on January 23.

Augustine said he and other members met for over three hours with supporters at the Shaw Park Complex on January 20.

“The party, with the help of lawyers, went through the entire constitution article by article and then onto a ratification by way of a vote among those present.”

He added: “The next step for the party would be internal elections for the party. A date will be set and announced publicly.”

He said additionally, the party will become more visible.

“There will also be a series of cottage meetings and intimate public engagements in the lead-up to the party’s internal elections.”

He said contrary to popular belief, the party is registered with the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

“The party was registered a long time ago, and we have received notification from the EBC.”

All 13 executive members of the TPP resigned from the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) on December 5, 2022 and declared themselves independents.