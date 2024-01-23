Anti-crime meetings are vital

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I write to express my sincere appreciation and admiration for the efforts of the Opposition Leader in conducting anti-crime town hall meetings. I extend my congratulations for this commendable initiative.

As a long-standing member of a community unfairly termed a hotspot because of the actions of a few lost souls, it brings me great joy to see our leaders engaging the most valuable stakeholder in the crime epidemic – the citizens.

The importance of addressing crime-related concerns cannot be overstated, and the Opposition's commitment to engaging with the public through town hall meetings is a significant step towards fostering a safer and more secure community. By providing a platform for open dialogue and discussion, these meetings allow citizens to voice their concerns, share experiences, and contribute to the development of effective anti-crime strategies.

Involving the public in the fight against crime demonstrates a genuine commitment to the well-being and safety of our society. Such initiatives not only empower individuals to actively participate in shaping their communities, but also foster a sense of unity and collaboration among citizens and their elected representatives.

Furthermore, these town hall meetings serve as an invaluable opportunity for the Opposition to listen to the diverse perspectives and experiences of the public. By actively engaging with constituents, the team can gain valuable insights into the specific challenges faced by different communities, enabling the development of targeted and effective anti-crime policies.

I believe that the commitment to organising these meetings is a testament to Opposition’s dedication to public service and understanding of the importance of community involvement in tackling crime-related issues. It is through such proactive and inclusive approaches that we can collectively work towards creating safer and more secure neighbourhoods.

Once again, my heartfelt congratulations to the Opposition Leader for her efforts in organising the anti-crime town hall meetings. I hope this initiative will inspire others to follow suit and contribute to the ongoing fight against crime to secure the safety of citizens.

SIMEON MACKENZIE

Belmont, PoS