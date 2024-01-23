Advancingnutritional balance in food imports

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: In the ongoing examination of our nation's food import dynamics, I would like to emphasise the crucial role that strategic trade agreements can play in achieving a nutritional balance for TT. This consideration is essential not only for economic reasons, but also for the well-being of our citizens.

As we delve into the origins of our food imports, it becomes evident that establishing trade agreements with a focus on nutritional content is key. Diversifying our sources of imports and collaborating with countries that can supply products aligning with our population's dietary requirements are essential to fostering a more balanced and nutritious food supply.

Trade agreements, approached with a dual perspective of economic viability and nutritional balance, have the potential to positively impact our nation's trade balance. This is particularly relevant in the context of our responsibilities in matters of trade and industry, where advocating for policies that consider both economic growth and the health of our citizens is paramount.

In the era of digital transformation, technology can be harnessed to facilitate transparent and efficient trade processes. Implementing digital platforms for monitoring and evaluating the nutritional content of imported goods ensure that our trade agreements align with the health objectives of our nation.

Furthermore, these strategic trade agreements offer an opportunity to diversify our food sources, bringing in ingredients for our traditional dishes. This not only supports our local farmers, but also enhances the nutritional variety available to our citizens and contributes to the promotion of our unique culinary experiences, which are of particular importance in matters related to tourism.

Considering the broader implications, I strongly urge the Minister of Trade and Industry to closely examine the integration of nutrition as a key component of our scope and direction. A collaborative effort with the Ministry of Health will be a critical asset in driving this new path towards food security and sustainability. By working together, these ministries can formulate policies that not only support economic growth, but also prioritise the health and well-being of the people of TT.

In conclusion, as we scrutinise the origins of our food imports, a strategic focus on trade agreements emerges as a pathway to shape our import landscape with considerations for both economic viability and nutritional balance. It is crucial that we advocate for policies that foster collaborations benefiting both our economy and the health of the people of TT.

RUSHTON PARAY

MP, Mayaro