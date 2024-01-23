A fit and healthy Carnival journey - Insights from IFBB elite pro athlete Abeni Procope

People take part in an aerobics burn out hosted by the North West Regional Health Authority at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

BAVINA SOOKDEO

As Carnival approaches, people are gearing up not only for the festive atmosphere but also for a fit and healthy celebration. We had the pleasure of speaking with Abeni Procope, a 34-year-old IFBB (International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation) elite pro athlete, certified personal trainer, and nutrition coach, to glean insights into preparing for Carnival and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

A resident of Trincity, Procope shared her journey into the world of fitness and nutrition.

“Though I do both the nutrition and the training, the nutrition is my main focus.

“In 2013, I started competing in bodybuilding in the category of bikini fitness. By the second year, turning pro was already on my mind, but I had much to learn still.

“In 2019, I changed to a more intensely defined category of body fitness and turned pro that same year after just three shows.

“This was not easy, but I did it. I have what you call ‘bad mind’ when it comes to training. I don’t back down. I constantly mentally motivate myself and push myself above and beyond. I do what needs to be done. I stay focused on executing the goal.”

Procope’s clients are a wide mix of males and females who aim for regular weight loss and she also provides rehabilitation for clients and people who have lost their 360-degree vision, people wanting to gain muscle (tone), and athletes from other disciplines.

For those looking to get fit and healthy before, during, and after Carnival, Procope provided tips and strategies.

She recommends starting preparations at least a year in advance for optimal results.

“This time frame,” she said, “takes into consideration how far out someone might be from their goals, life’s distractions and financial obstructions.”

With Carnival in mind, though, Procope said, “Based on what can be done with the time frame, stay hydrated by drinking at least three litres of water per day. Get in your multivitamin or herbal consumption to boost your immune system. After at least two drinks of alcohol, have a glass of water. If you already exercise consistently, try adding some high-intensity interval training (HIIT) for endurance.”

Asked to provide a sample diet plan for men preparing for Carnival, Procope said, “For the men interested in ‘leaning out,’ or dropping some body fat, add one hour cardio per day to your workout regimen. Increase your protein intake and keep it high, and cut back on the simple carbohydrate like pastries and added sugars. Instead opt for more complex carbohydrates like sweet potato and even rice.”

Procope said women can follow the same diet, “Except that women tend to store more fat and more easily than men so the process will take longer (also depending on their body fat percentage).

“Women who claim to want to (tone) should not be afraid of lifting heavy weights. You are not going to look like she-Hulk by tomorrow – not even next year.”

So what are some common mistakes she observes people making when trying to get fit for a specific event like Carnival?

“They look for a cheap trainer, and get caught up in quick fixes.

“Fitness and nutrition (wellness) is not a quick fix, it’s a lifestyle and life is a journey.”

As for how individuals can avoid these pitfalls and stay on track with their fitness goals even after Carnival, Procope encourages people to get an experienced personal trainer if they didn’t already have one.

“Be prepared to make some healthy lifestyle changes, be disciplined. Find someone to hold you accountable if you find it difficult to do on your own.”

Asked if there are there quick and effective workouts that busy individuals can incorporate into their routines, Procope said, “Definitely. There are a lot of options out there.

“Try high-intensity interval training (HIIT) or even low-intensity interval training, especially for persons with back and knee pains. They are generally short workouts that take up your heart rate and leave you feeling like you just did an aerobic workout, and they can be done in limited space.”

For those with extremely busy schedules, in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle and fit in exercise, Procope recommends getting group support and meal prep, since it saves you time and money.“You can never go wrong with this implementation,” she said, “and be consistent with whatever exercise regimen you have going on. Be focused, with an end in mind, when working out. Set realistic health and fitness goals.”

It is no secret that many people may be looking to lose fat quickly. What are her recommendations for achieving rapid yet sustainable fat loss?

“Lose the fat exactly how you put it on...one day at a time. Healthy lifestyle is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. Quick fixes usually backfire one way or the other, and it all leads right back to a person exercising and eating healthily.”

She explained that the balance between diet and exercise in this process is crucial, because “you can never out train a bad diet.

“People eat badly, then say, ‘I’ll burn it out tomorrow,’ but the effort they exert is not nearly enough nor consistent to burn out what they had been eating.”

Stamina is crucial for Carnival festivities. Exercises or training methods that Procope recommends for building endurance and stamina include endurance training and classes like spin, aerobics and zumba.

Are there any innovative or popular approaches that those preparing for Carnival might find beneficial?

“Some popular approaches would be to join or take part in some of the famous classes some gyms offer such as aerobics, spin and zumba.

“Also a lot of persons have gravitated to outdoor training. Swimming is also a full body workout I don’t hear people talking about. and is very effective in weight loss.”

How does one strike a balance between encouraging fitness and festivity?

“Balance is key,” said Procope. “We’re all human at the end of the day…who get food cravings.

“Everything in moderation. As they say, ‘Eat little and live long’. As mentioned before, as you consume alcohol, try to intake some water as well. It can slow the dehydration process and effects.”

As Carnival approaches, Procope reminds individuals to continue exercising even after the festivities. She emphasises the importance of balance, moderation, and making fitness a part of daily life.

To connect with Abeni Procope, visit her website at www.abenipro.com.