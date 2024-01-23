6 women in 12 Chutney Soca Monarch finalists

Shazeena (Shazzie) Ramsumair - File photo by Lincoln Holder

Women ruled the semi-finals of the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition, with six of them making it to the finals on February 10.

Thirty-two artistes performed in the semi-finals at the RIG in San Fernando on January 20. Six of the ten women moved ahead, while only five of the 22 male artistes made it to the finals. Apart from the CSM title, the women will also vie for the Queen of Chutney Soca title, a media release said.

Among the 11 finalists are Rawythee Ramroop, Kavita Ramkissoon, Kernal Roberts and Adesh Samaroo. They will challenge reigning monarch Daddy Chinee at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on Carnival Friday.

This is the first time there will be an equal number of women and men competing at the highest level, the release said.

The event was live-streamed, allowing thousands of online viewers to enjoy the show, it added.

The finals will be hosted by Big Rich and international social media influencer Carla Henry, who will come in from Colorado for the event. International TV show host Vashtie Doorga will also be here from Toronto to host the TV stream, the release said.

Entertainment at the finals will include DJ Anna and Simmo, Yung Bredda and Pimpin, Ravi B and Karma, Neval Chatelal, Nishard M, Rooplal G, with a concert set by RG the Band. Other top soca acts will also make guest appearances, the release said.

The final will become one big chutney soca party from about midnight, just after the competition, when coloured cannons will highlight the theme The Colours of Chutney, as coloured powder will be fired into the crowd of patrons, who have been asked to wear white.

The 12 artistes competing for Chutney Soca Monarch and Queen of Chutney Soca are: