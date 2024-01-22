TT, FAO discuss food security

Foreign and Caricom Minister Dr Amery Browne, right, greets FAO representative for TT and Suriname, Dr Gillian Smith at the ministry's headquarters in Port of Spain on January 18. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne received a courtesy call from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) representative for Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname, Dr Gillian Smith, at the ministry in Port of Spain on January 18.

In a media release on January 22, Browne said the discussions focused on the work of the FAO and an overview of the agricultural sector.

"The meeting looked at the agricultural landscape, concerns of small farmers, national and regional food security and the link between food systems, nutrition and population health," the release said.

The meeting ended with both parties committing to further discussions, engagements and strengthening co-operation.